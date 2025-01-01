Attorney Mustico, who is also a Certified Public Accountant, practices in the areas of Estate Planning, Elder Law (Estate Planning, Asset Preservation, Medicaid & Government Entitlement Program Planning for Senior Citizens), Financial & Retirement Planning, Tax Law, IRS Audits & Litigation, Business Law (Formation, Entity Selection, Acquisitions, Organizations and Dispositions of Businesses), Probate & Estate Law (Administration of Decedents Estates).



Don was born April 25, 1947, and was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1977. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, graduated from the University of Notre Dame Magna Cum Laude with a bachelors degree in Business Administration in 1972, and graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 1975.



Following his graduation from law school, Attorney Mustico was employed in the Tax Department of Coopers and Lybrand, one of the "Big 6" national accounting firms. After leaving Coopers and Lybrand he became an associate with the Elmira firm of Personius, Mustico, Sullivan and Prechtl and in 1981 established his own Law and CPA offices here in Elmira, NY. On July 1, 1997, Attorney Mustico merged his law practice with Ziff Law Firm and has become the most recent Partner in the Firm.



Attorney Mustico is a member of the New York and Indiana Bar Associations; a member of the Taxation Section and the Trusts and Estates Sections of the American and New York State Bar Associations and an executive member of the Elder Law Section of the New York State Bar Association. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York as well as a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Don has been a frequent lecturer at legal and accounting seminars and has been a regular contributor of articles in local newspapers on various topics of interest in the areas of Tax and Estate Planning.