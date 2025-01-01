Attorney Marshall is a Partner at Kreisher Marshall & Associates, LLC in Bloomsburg. Ms. Marshall specializes in the areas of elder law, estate planning and administration, guardianship, special needs planning and estate litigation. Ms. Marshall is a certified elder law attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. A native of Indiana, she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University and later obtained her Juris Doctorate from Western Michigan University - Cooley Law School in Lansing, MI. Ms. Marshall is a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Columbia-Montour Bar Association and is an accredited attorney with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Ms. Marshall is a regular presenter for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute continuing education programs and was a contributing author to Elder Law in Pennsylvania, Ch. 11 - Medical Assistance Marriage Issues (5th ed., PBI Press 2019). She is also a member of the Elder Law Council for the Elder Law Section of the Pennsylvania Bar Association. She is also active in her community as a board member for the Community Giving Foundation and donates her time to the Bloomsburg Kiwanis Club along with an annual golf tournament organized by the Knights of Columbus in Berwick benefiting Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc. Marissa resides in Orangeville with her husband Matt and their daughters, Isabel and Zoey.