Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Long-Term Care Benefits for Veterans and Surviving Spouses

  • January 16th, 2026

View from behind an elder veteran saluting the American flag.Takeaways

  • Aid and Attendance provides financial assistance to wartime veterans and their surviving spouses who require long-term care or help with activities of daily living.
  • Eligibility depends on financial need. However, it is possible for those who might otherwise exceed the income limit to qualify.

About 70 percent of adults age 65 and older will need long-term care services and supports at some point in their later years. Costs for this type of care can accumulate quickly for families across the United States. For military veterans (and their surviving spouses) who need in-home care or are in a nursing home, help is often available.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has an underused pension benefit called Aid and Attendance. This benefit provides money to those who need assistance performing activities of daily living (ADLs). These kinds of everyday tasks involve personal care including bathing, dressing, and feeding oneself.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Even veterans whose income is above the legal limit for a VA pension may qualify for the Aid and Attendance benefit if they have large medical services expenses for which they do not receive reimbursement.

Aid and Attendance

Aid and Attendance is a pension benefit. This means it is available to military veterans who served at least 90 days, with at least one day during wartime. The veteran does not have to have service-related disabilities to qualify.

Veterans (or their surviving spouse) are eligible if they need help performing ADLs. This includes individuals who are bedridden, blind, or residing in a nursing home.

Income and Asset Limit

To qualify, a veteran (or their spouse) must not have a net worth of more than $163,699 (in 2026). An applicant’s net worth is the total of their assets plus their annual income. A house (up to a 2-acre lot) and one vehicle will not count as an asset even if the applicant currently lives in a nursing home.

Applicants can subtract unreimbursed medical expenses from their income to help them qualify. These can include:

  • Medicare, Medigap, and long-term care insurance premiums;
  • over-the-counter medications taken at a doctor’s recommendation;
  • long-term care costs, such as nursing home fees;
  • the cost of an in-home attendant; and
  • the cost of an assisted living facility.

Note: The VA only deducts the portion of these expenses that exceed 5 percent of your applicable pension rate. The expenses should be recurring, meaning they happen every month.

Transfers and Penalties

The VA has a three-year lookback to determine whether a veteran transferred assets just to qualify for benefits. Applicants involved in any financial transactions (like large gifts) during the three years before they apply must disclose them.

Applicants who transferred assets within lookback period to meet the net limit will face a penalty period of up to five years. During this time, the person is not eligible for veterans benefits.

The VA determines the penalty period by taking the amount that pushed the applicant over the limit and dividing it by a “penalty rate.” For 2026, the monthly penalty rate is $2,874. It then divides this by the maximum annual pension rate (MAPR).

For example, assume the net worth limit is $163,699, and an applicant has a $130,000 in assets. They gifted $40,000 to a friend during the lookback period. Had they kept the money, their net worth would be $170,000, which exceeds the limit by $6,301.

The VA divides that $6,301 overage by the $2,874 penalty rate, resulting in 2.19. The VA rounds this down to a two-month penalty.

Annual Pension Rate (MAPR)

For 2026, the Maximum Annual Pension Rates (MAPR) for those qualifying for Aid & Attendance are:

  • Single veteran = $29,093
  • Veteran with one dependent = $34,488
  • Single surviving spouse = $18,696
  • Surviving spouse with one dependent = $22,304

Think of the MAPR as a financial “safety net” level. The VA uses this number to ensure that a wartime veteran’s total income doesn’t fall below this line.

How It Works

The MAPR is the maximum total income the VA thinks you should have.

  1. The Target: The VA looks at your specific MAPR (for example, $29,093 for a single veteran with Aid and Attendance in 2026).
     
  2. The Gap: They look at your “countable” income (your Social Security and pensions minus your allowable medical bills). Countable income is your total gross income minus your allowable medical expenses.
     
  3. The Check: The VA pays you a monthly amount to fill the gap between your income and the target. If your medical expenses are high enough to bring your countable income to $0, you receive the full monthly check.

Learn More

For additional information, check out the following resources:


Created date: 03/30/2007

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After Iâ€™m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the stateâ€™s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parentsâ€™ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicareâ€™s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VAâ€™s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

I Am 63 Years Old and Get SSI. Am I Able to Get SSDI?
Elder Discharge Crisis: How Can Distant Family Help?
Missing Person Found: Guardian's Duties to Family?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml