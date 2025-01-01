Notice: The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that non-lawyers who engage in various Medicaid planning activities, including providing legal advice on Medicaid planning, are engaging in the unlicensed practice of law. Always use an elder law attorney.
We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.
