Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Free Dementia Care Resources at Local Libraries

  • February 12th, 2026

bookshelf in a coffee shop library corner.Takeaways

  • Libraries nationwide are becoming valuable, free resources for people living with dementia and their caregivers, offering support beyond traditional books.
  • Key offerings often include memory kits, educational courses on caregiving and well-being, and memory cafés.
  • Many libraries are adopting “dementia-friendly” practices, including specialized staff training and accessible physical spaces, to better serve this community.

While local libraries are best known for their books, many are expanding their role to meet evolving community needs, including support for people affected by dementia. According to Columbia University, one in 10 Americans aged 65 and older is living with dementia, and an additional 22 percent have mild cognitive impairment. In response, many libraries across the country are working to make free, practical dementia care resources more widely available.

People living with dementia, along with their loved ones and caregivers, can increasingly turn to their local library for support. Offerings may include memory kits, educational courses, and programs tailored to their needs. Some libraries also host memory cafés – free or low-cost social gatherings that provide a welcoming space for people with dementia to connect with others.

Memory Kits

Memory kits are curated collections of materials designed to engage people living with dementia, often in partnership with their caregivers. Using familiar and sensory-based objects, these kits are intended to help stimulate the mind, spark memories, start conversations, and provide comfort.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Public libraries may offer memory kits as part of their “Library of Things” – collections of nonbook items available to borrow, much like traditional library books. While the contents of each kit can vary, the shared goal is to support meaningful engagement for people with dementia and those who care for them. Some kits focus on gentle cognitive stimulation, while others aim to encourage reminiscence.

Kits intended for mental engagement may include items like easy-to-read calendars, fidget toys, flash cards, music players, tactile objects, and simple puzzles. Reminiscence-focused kits can often center on a certain decade, such as the 1950s, or a familiar theme, like pets, that could interest and engage older adults and prompt memories.

For example, the Ohio County Public Library in Wheeling, West Virginia, has memory kits organized around specific themes, including the Great Outdoors, the 1950s, Patriotic USA, and Cats. Each kit includes a DVD and flash cards. The cat-themed kit contains a plush animal, which could provide comfort while helping to spark memories and conversation.

Courses and Programming

Many local libraries also offer programs and courses designed to support people living with dementia as well as their caregivers. These offerings often address both practical concerns and emotional well-being, helping families navigate the challenges of dementia with greater confidence.

The Westmont Public Library in Illinois, for example, coordinates programs for people with dementia, their caregivers, and others. Program topics include home safety and alternative care options, caregiver well-being, and strategies for meaningfully engaging a loved one with dementia.

Memory Cafés

Memory cafés are another type of program that libraries may host. These gatherings are designed to create a welcoming, engaging environment where people with dementia and their caregivers and family members can socialize in a relaxed, supportive setting. Along with coffee and tea, the cafés may feature themed spaces – such as an “under the sea” motif – or activities like trivia or arts and crafts.

Most memory café meetings last one to two hours and typically include both structured programming and informal social time. Activities may involve music, dance, yoga, arts, storytelling, or history. Because these events are intended to be person-focused, attendees are not expected or required to discuss their diagnosis or medical details.

Dementia Friendly America has a directory of memory cafés, which can be found in libraries as well as other community settings, such as senior centers.

Additional Library Resources for Dementia

Across the country, libraries are working to expand support, inclusion, and resources for people living with dementia and their caregivers. Library staff may undergo training, such as through Dementia Friend America, to better serve patrons with cognitive impairment. Dementia-friendly libraries aim to create welcoming, inclusive environments.

To learn more about the dementia-related resources available at your local library, visit its website or speak with a librarian. While some materials, like memory kits, may require a library card to borrow, other resources, including courses, special programming, and memory cafes, are often open to the public, even if you do not belong to the library. Interlibrary loan programs may also make it possible to borrow materials from partnering libraries. Visit your library to learn more about what resources are available in your community.

In addition, you may want to check out the following articles:


Created date: 02/12/2026

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Free Dementia Care Resources at Local Libraries
What We Know So Far About the New Medicaid Work Requirements
Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program Volunteer Shortage
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml