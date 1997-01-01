Karen S. Keaton, Esquire
Karen S. Keaton is a shareholder in the law firm of Gulf Beaches Law, P.A., in Gulfport, Florida and has obtained a variety of diverse accomplishments. She received a Bachelor of Music degree from Samford University (1974); Juris Doctor degree with honors from Stetson University College of...
Melissa Finley Williams is a St. Petersburg, Florida native. She is also the founder and principal attorney at Finley Williams Law, P.A. Prior to establishing the Finley Williams Law Firm in St. Petersburg, Mrs. Williams spent two years in a private law office practicing in the areas of wills, trusts an...
Lee R. Carr II is the owner of Carr Law Group, PA in St. Petersburg, where his elder law practice focuses on probate, guardianship, estate planning, and related litigation. Mr. Carr frequently lectures before professional groups about probate, guardianship, long-term care, ethics and other elder law issues. ...
As the founder of Hill Law Group which opened in 2002, I am devoted to the field of elder law. I earned my law degree from Stetson University College, here in St. Petersburg, in 1997 and have a B.A. in Social Work. I am a Board-Certified Specialist in Elder Law, certified by both the Florida Bar and the...
Agnes Mombrun Geter is the Founder and Managing Attorney of Mombrun Law, PLLC. She is an experienced attorney and is a member of the Florida Bar, New Jersey Bar, and the Pennsylvania Bar. Her practice focuses on Estate Planning, Business Law, and Debt Settlement including IRS Debt Relief. In her practice, Mrs. Ge...