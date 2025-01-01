Melissa Williams
Finley Williams Law, PA
Melissa Williams
Finley Williams Law, PA
Melissa Finley Williams is a St. Petersburg, Florida native. She is also the founder and principal attorney at Finley Williams Law, P.A.
Prior to establishing the Finley Williams Law Firm in St. Petersburg, Mrs. Williams spent two years in a private law office practicing in the areas of wills, trusts and estates, Medicaid planning, and VA Aid and Attendance.
She later joined a larger firm in the Orlando, Florida area and successfully grew and managed a new location for the firm in The Villages, Florida. While managing the firm's new location, Mrs. Williams focused her practice in the areas of estate planning, guardianship, Medicaid planning, VA Aid and Attendance, elder law, business law, landlord-tenant law, and homeowners association law.
Mrs. Williams also has a background in psychology, having received a B.S. in psychology from the University of Florida. This background is very helpful in her field, as it gives her unique insight into how best to help her clients with their unique—and often very personal—estate planning and probate cases.
Firm Description
Aging and incapacity affect everyone at some point in life. That is why you need a proper estate plan in place. At Finley Williams Law, PA, we provide compassionate guidance and value-driven solutions in the areas of estate planning, guardianship, and probate.
Placing emphasis on problems gets us nowhere. We choose to focus on finding solutions. Our founding attorney, Melissa Williams, works intimately with all of our clients. She makes it her priority to ensure they have the support system they need during the process. You retain more than the legal services of a professional estate planning lawyer when you turn to our firm. You place your legal matters in the hands of a diligent advocate prepared to provide your case with the personalized attention it truly deserves.
Whether you need assistance with trust administrations or creating a durable power of attorney, we are prepared to assist you. We serve clients throughout the Tampa Bay Area in guardianship, estate planning, and probate matters.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
111 Second Ave NE
Suite 909
St Petersburg, FL 33701
On the web
Social Media
Melissa Williams
Finley Williams Law, PA
Melissa Finley Williams is a St. Petersburg, Florida native. She is also the founder and principal attorney at Finley Williams Law, P.A. Prior to establishing the Finley Williams Law Firm in St. Petersburg, Mrs. Williams spent two years in a private law office practicing in the areas of wills, trusts an...