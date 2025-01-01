Melissa Finley Williams is a St. Petersburg, Florida native. She is also the founder and principal attorney at Finley Williams Law, P.A.

Prior to establishing the Finley Williams Law Firm in St. Petersburg, Mrs. Williams spent two years in a private law office practicing in the areas of wills, trusts and estates, Medicaid planning, and VA Aid and Attendance.

She later joined a larger firm in the Orlando, Florida area and successfully grew and managed a new location for the firm in The Villages, Florida. While managing the firm's new location, Mrs. Williams focused her practice in the areas of estate planning, guardianship, Medicaid planning, VA Aid and Attendance, elder law, business law, landlord-tenant law, and homeowners association law.

Mrs. Williams also has a background in psychology, having received a B.S. in psychology from the University of Florida. This background is very helpful in her field, as it gives her unique insight into how best to help her clients with their unique—and often very personal—estate planning and probate cases.