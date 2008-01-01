Geoff Hoatson
Family First Firm
Orlando, FL 32804
Founded in 2009 by attorney Geoff Hoatson, the Family First Firm has served hundreds of Central Florida families with their legal needs through all stages of life.
Family First Firm
Founded in 2009 by attorney Geoff Hoatson, the Family First Firm has served hundreds of Central Florida families with their legal needs through all stages of life.
Tejes Law, PLLC
Bio coming soon!
Flammia Elder Law Firm
Kathleen Flammia graduated from the University of Florida, Levin College of Law, after completing her undergraduate work at the University of South Florida. Kathleen is a board certified Elder Law lawyer, making her a legal expert in this area of law.
The Elder Law Center of Kirson & Fuller
Heather C. Kirson is a Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney. She specializes in Medicaid Asset Protection Planning, Special Needs Trusts, VA Benefits, Planning for Disability, Guardianship, Wills, Trusts, Advance Directives, and Probate and Trust Administration.
Founded in 2009 by attorney Geoff Hoatson, the Family First Firm has served hundreds of Central Florida families with their legal needs through all stages of life. We are a boutique law firm dedicated to helping our clients protect themselves, their families, and their legacy through wills and trusts, advanced directiv...
Bio coming soon!
Kathleen Flammia graduated from the University of Florida, Levin College of Law, after completing her undergraduate work at the University of South Florida. Kathleen is a board certified Elder Law lawyer, making her a legal expert in this area of law. She is also active in numerous civic and community organizations...
Heather C. Kirson is a Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney. She specializes in Medicaid Asset Protection Planning, Special Needs Trusts, VA Benefits, Planning for Disability, Guardianship, Wills, Trusts, Advance Directives, and Probate and Trust Administration. Heather is a VA Accredited Atto...