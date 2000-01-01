Dan Armstrong
The Law Offices of Dan W. Armstrong, P.A.
Suite 101
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Practice Areas : Elder Law; Wills; Trusts; Estate Planning; Probate; Guardianship; Business Law; Corporate Law.
The Law Offices of Dan W. Armstrong, P.A.
Practice Areas : Elder Law; Wills; Trusts; Estate Planning; Probate; Guardianship; Business Law; Corporate Law.
Practice Areas : Elder Law; Wills; Trusts; Estate Planning; Probate; Guardianship; Business Law; Corporate Law. Admitted : 2001, Florida, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and U.S. Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit Law School: Florida Coastal School of Law, J.D., 2000 College: University of North Texas,...