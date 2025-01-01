Dan Armstrong
The Law Offices of Dan W. Armstrong, P.A.
Dan Armstrong
The Law Offices of Dan W. Armstrong, P.A.
Practice Areas : Elder Law; Wills; Trusts; Estate Planning; Probate; Guardianship; Business Law; Corporate Law.
Admitted : 2001, Florida, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and U.S. Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
Law School: Florida Coastal School of Law, J.D., 2000
College: University of North Texas, B.B.A., 1973
Biography: The Florida Bar (Member, Sections on: Business Law; Elder Law; Real Property and Probate); Jacksonville Bar Association; Nassau County Bar Association; Beaches Bar Association; American Bar Association; National Academy of Elder Law; The Association of Trial Lawyers of America; Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers.
Born: Clinton, Oklahoma, December 24, 1948
ISLN: 916536655
Firm Description
Our firm practices in the fields of Elder Law, Wills, Trusts, Guardianships, Probate, Estate Planning, and Corporate/Business Law located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and serving the Jacksonville Florida area.
We take pride in providing personal attention and are pleased to offer flexible scheduling to meet your needs.
The hiring of a lawyer is an important decision that should not be based solely upon advertisements. Before you decide, ask us to send you free written information about our qualifications and experience.This web site is designed for general information only. The information presented at this site should not be construed to be formal legal advice nor the formation of a lawyer/client relationship.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
100 Executive Way
Suite 101
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
On the web
Dan Armstrong
The Law Offices of Dan W. Armstrong, P.A.
Practice Areas : Elder Law; Wills; Trusts; Estate Planning; Probate; Guardianship; Business Law; Corporate Law. Admitted : 2001, Florida, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and U.S. Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit Law School: Florida Coastal School of Law, J.D., 2000 College: University of North Texas,...