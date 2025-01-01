Firm Description

Our firm practices in the fields of Elder Law, Wills, Trusts, Guardianships, Probate, Estate Planning, and Corporate/Business Law located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and serving the Jacksonville Florida area.

We take pride in providing personal attention and are pleased to offer flexible scheduling to meet your needs.

The hiring of a lawyer is an important decision that should not be based solely upon advertisements. Before you decide, ask us to send you free written information about our qualifications and experience.This web site is designed for general information only. The information presented at this site should not be construed to be formal legal advice nor the formation of a lawyer/client relationship.