Emma Hemness is the founder of the Law Office of Emma Hemness P.A. dba Hemness Faller Elder Law. She is a Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney since 2004. Ms. Hemness is also a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation since 2005. Emma is accredited by the Veterans Administration since 2008. She is Past Chair of the Florida Bar Elder Law Section and Past President of the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. Hemness is a Board Member of the Area Agency on Aging, Senior Connection Center; and is a past Board Member of the Florida Gulf Coast Alzheimers Association. She was named to the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Florida list, Top 100 Attorneys in Florida list, and Top 50 Tampa Bay Attorneys list by SuperLawyer Magazine in 2017. Ms. Hemness frequently lectures at continuing legal education events for the Florida Bar and for NBI on topics involving Medicaid and Medicaid planning for long term care asset protection.