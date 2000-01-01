Dan Armstrong
The Law Offices of Dan W. Armstrong, P.A.
Suite 101
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Practice Areas : Elder Law; Wills; Trusts; Estate Planning; Probate; Guardianship; Business Law; Corporate Law.
The Law Offices of Dan W. Armstrong, P.A.
Practice Areas : Elder Law; Wills; Trusts; Estate Planning; Probate; Guardianship; Business Law; Corporate Law.
Grady H. Williams, Jr., LL.M. Attorneys at Law, P.A.
Practice areas: Business law Tax Law Corporate law Guardianship Real property Probate Wills Elder Law Trusts and estates Admitted: Florida, 1991 Texas, 1982 (currently inactive) Education: University of Florida, LL.M., Taxation, 1992 University of Georgia, J.D., cum laude, 1982 Editorial Staff, University of Georgia Law Review, 1980–1981 Florida State University, B.S., magna cum laude, Accounting, 1979 Memberships: Clay County Bar Association Phi Kappa Phi Jacksonville Bar Association Beta Gamma Sigma American Bar Association Beta Alpha Psi National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) WealthCounsel Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys (AFELA) The Advisors Forum ElderLawAnswers
Berg Bryant Elder Law Group PLLC
Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, Kellen Bryant focuses his law practice on advising and helping caregivers with a particular focus on asset protection and preservation from long term care costs, creditors, and predators.
Practice Areas : Elder Law; Wills; Trusts; Estate Planning; Probate; Guardianship; Business Law; Corporate Law. Admitted : 2001, Florida, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and U.S. Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit Law School: Florida Coastal School of Law, J.D., 2000 College: University of North Texas,...
Practice areas: Business law Tax Law Corporate law Guardianship Real property Probate Wills Elder Law Trusts and estates Admitted: Florida, 1991 Texas, 1982 (currently inactive) Education: University of Florida, LL.M., Taxation, 1992 University of Georgia, J.D., cum laude, 1982 Editorial Staff, University of Georg...
Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, Kellen Bryant focuses his law practice on advising and helping caregivers with a particular focus on asset protection and preservation from long term care costs, creditors, and predators. Kellen is a partner and co-founder of Berg Bryant Elder Law Group after having spen...