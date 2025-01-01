Kellen Bryant
Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, Kellen Bryant focuses his law practice on advising and helping caregivers with a particular focus on asset protection and preservation from long term care costs, creditors, and predators.
Kellen is a partner and co-founder of Berg Bryant Elder Law Group after having spent 7 years building his own practice from scratch. Kellen started his solo practice at 26 years old during the 2009 recession, with no contacts and no prior legal experience in elder law. Kellen has since built a practice that has served over 1500 families and supports a full office staff to help serve all client needs. Kellen is a Jacksonville, Florida native, having attended Sandalwood High School and his close family still lives in Jacksonville. Like many of his clients, Kellen has been financially on his own since age 18.
Kellen is one of approximately 100 attorneys that the Florida Bar has certified as an expert in elder law. There are approximately 70,000 licensed attorneys in Florida, thus, the board certification makes Kellen uniquely qualified to help caregivers and elderly clients.
Kellen is passionate about practicing law and constantly enhancing his practice for his clients. Kellen is a member of nationally esteemed estate planning and elder law organizations such as ElderCounsel, Lawyers With Purpose, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). For elder law needs and association, Kellen is a member of the Florida Chapter of NAELA and also the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar. Kellen is also a VA accredited attorney, licensed to apply for VA aid and attendance benefits and practice in front of the Veteran’s Administration.
Firm Description
Florida Board Certified Elder Law Attorneys Rebecca L. Berg and R. Kellen Bryant at Berg Bryant Elder Law Group, PLLC assists caregivers and families with asset protection planning for long-term care, wills, trust creation and administration, VA Aid and Attendance Benefits, Special Needs Trusts / SSI Preservation, and administration of probate and guardianship estates in probate court.Berg Bryant Elder Law Group, PLLC practice primarily assists families living in Duval County (Jacksonville beach cities and Baldwin), Nassau County (Fernandina Beach, Callahan, and Hilliard), St. Johns County (St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach, and St. Johns), and Clay County (Orange Park, Fleming Island, and Green Cove Springs), who want a face to face experience.
We use technology, including video conferencing and teleconferencing, to connect with caregivers whose Loved one lives in Florida, but the caregiver does not. We use email and secure client portals to work with clients located outside our primary office location.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
Main Office
7545 Centurion Parkway
Suite 108
Jacksonville, FL 32256
