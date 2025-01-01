Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, Kellen Bryant focuses his law practice on advising and helping caregivers with a particular focus on asset protection and preservation from long term care costs, creditors, and predators.

Kellen is a partner and co-founder of Berg Bryant Elder Law Group after having spent 7 years building his own practice from scratch. Kellen started his solo practice at 26 years old during the 2009 recession, with no contacts and no prior legal experience in elder law. Kellen has since built a practice that has served over 1500 families and supports a full office staff to help serve all client needs. Kellen is a Jacksonville, Florida native, having attended Sandalwood High School and his close family still lives in Jacksonville. Like many of his clients, Kellen has been financially on his own since age 18.

Kellen is one of approximately 100 attorneys that the Florida Bar has certified as an expert in elder law. There are approximately 70,000 licensed attorneys in Florida, thus, the board certification makes Kellen uniquely qualified to help caregivers and elderly clients.

Kellen is passionate about practicing law and constantly enhancing his practice for his clients. Kellen is a member of nationally esteemed estate planning and elder law organizations such as ElderCounsel, Lawyers With Purpose, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). For elder law needs and association, Kellen is a member of the Florida Chapter of NAELA and also the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar. Kellen is also a VA accredited attorney, licensed to apply for VA aid and attendance benefits and practice in front of the Veteran’s Administration.