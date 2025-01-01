Grady H. Williams Jr.
Grady H. Williams, Jr., LL.M. Attorneys at Law, P.A.
Grady H. Williams Jr.
Grady H. Williams, Jr., LL.M. Attorneys at Law, P.A.
Practice areas:
- Business law
- Tax Law
- Corporate law
- Guardianship
- Real property
- Probate
- Wills
- Elder Law
- Trusts and estates
Admitted:
- Florida, 1991
- Texas, 1982 (currently inactive)
Education:
- University of Florida, LL.M., Taxation, 1992
- University of Georgia, J.D., cum laude, 1982
- Editorial Staff, University of Georgia Law Review, 1980–1981
- Florida State University, B.S., magna cum laude, Accounting, 1979
Memberships:
- Clay County Bar Association Phi Kappa Phi
- Jacksonville Bar Association Beta Gamma Sigma
- American Bar Association Beta Alpha Psi
- National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)
- WealthCounsel
- Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys (AFELA)
- The Advisors Forum
- ElderLawAnswers
Firm Description
Assisting people with their elder law and estate planning needs with two offices conveniently located in Orange Park and Jacksonville.
- Estate Planning
- Probate
- Medicaid Planning
- Special Needs Trusts
- Asset Protection
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|12:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1543 Kingsley Avenue
Building 5
Orange Park, FL 32073
On the web
Social Media
Grady H. Williams Jr.
Grady H. Williams, Jr., LL.M. Attorneys at Law, P.A.
Practice areas: Business law Tax Law Corporate law Guardianship Real property Probate Wills Elder Law Trusts and estates Admitted: Florida, 1991 Texas, 1982 (currently inactive) Education: University of Florida, LL.M., Taxation, 1992 University of Georgia, J.D., cum laude, 1982 Editorial Staff, University of Georg...