Emma Hemness is the founder of the Law Office of Emma Hemness P.A. dba Hemness Faller Elder Law. She is a Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney since 2004. Ms. Hemness is also a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation since 2005. Emma is accredited by the Veterans Administration since 2008. She is Past Chair of the Florida Bar Elder Law Section and Past President of the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. Hemness is a Board Member of the Area Agency on Aging, Senior Connection Center; and is a past Board Member of the Florida Gulf Coast Alzheimers Association. She was named to the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Florida list, Top 100 Attorneys in Florida list, and Top 50 Tampa Bay Attorneys list by SuperLawyer Magazine in 2017. Ms. Hemness frequently lectures at continuing legal education events for the Florida Bar and for NBI on topics involving Medicaid and Medicaid planning for long term care asset protection.
Firm Description
At Hemness Faller Elder Law (formerly Emma Hemness P.A.), we limit ourselves to the practice of Elder Law. Elder Law is a unique area of legal practice which is defined by the type of clients we serve: the elderly and persons with disabilities.
Elder Law is a complex area of law combining the different elements of estate planning with health care planning. Estate planning often involves the preparation of legal instruments such as Wills, Trusts, Durable Powers of Attorney and Advance Directives. Upon demise, estate administrations such as Probate or Trust administrations may be necessary to transfer assets from one generation to the next.
Health care planning deals with the challenges confronted by older adults with the primary objective of getting quality care and paying for such care without total and complete financial impoverishment. Within Elder Law, opportunities for asset protection while qualifying for programs of government assistance such as Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, and Veterans Benefits, are thoroughly analyzed.
In addition, incapacity brought on by disease or the natural processes of aging often requires Guardianship which is a major practice area within Elder Law.
Many of the same laws affecting older adults are of special relevance to persons with disabilities, whether they are children, young adults or seniors. Advising families about the intricacies of SSI and Medicaid programs for persons with disabilities is a key area of practice in Elder Law. Families with special needs members are also counseled on appropriate legal documents and processes, such as Special Needs Trusts and Guardian Advocacy, respectively.
Please call 813-661-LAWS to see how we may be able to assist you.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|4:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|12:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
309 N Parsons Avenue
Brandon, FL 33510
On the web
Social Media
Emma Hemness Esq.
Hemness Faller Elder Law
