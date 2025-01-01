Heather C. Kirson is a Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney. She specializes in Medicaid Asset Protection Planning, Special Needs Trusts, VA Benefits, Planning for Disability, Guardianship, Wills, Trusts, Advance Directives, and Probate and Trust Administration.

Heather is a VA Accredited Attorney and is the past Co-Chair of the Orange County Bar Association’s Elder Law Committee. Heather’s legal experience is enhanced by her prior career in Geriatric Care Management. As an associate Geriatric Care Manager, she assisted elders and their families in securing Medicaid Benefits and VA Benefits to pay for long-term care. Heather understands the sensitive issues facing elders and their families. Her experience and understanding enhance her ability to properly analyze your legal issues, and offer you individualized strategic legal advice.

Professional Associations/Recognition

Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney

Member of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar (RPPTL)

Member of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar

Former Co-Chair of the Medicaid Committee of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar

Member of the Executive Council of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar

Member of the Legislative Committee of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar

Member of the Guardianship Committee of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar

Member of the Continuing Education Committee of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar

Former Co-Chair of the Elder Law Committee of the Orange County Bar Association

Member of the Estate, Guardianship & Trust Committee of the Orange County Bar Association

Member of the American Bar Association (ABA)

Member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)

Member of the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys (AFELA)

Member of the Florida State Guardianship Association (FSGA)

Member of the Best Buddies Advisory Board for Central Florida

Named Florida Legal Elite Up & Comer 2011

Recognized by the Florida Supreme Court for exceptional pro bono service in 2013

Named to the 2017 Orlando Super Lawyers list

Heather earned her undergraduate degree from Rollins College and her law degree from Florida A&M University, College of Law.