Heather C. Kirson is a Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney. She specializes in Medicaid Asset Protection Planning, Special Needs Trusts, VA Benefits, Planning for Disability, Guardianship, Wills, Trusts, Advance Directives, and Probate and Trust Administration.
Heather is a VA Accredited Attorney and is the past Co-Chair of the Orange County Bar Association’s Elder Law Committee. Heather’s legal experience is enhanced by her prior career in Geriatric Care Management. As an associate Geriatric Care Manager, she assisted elders and their families in securing Medicaid Benefits and VA Benefits to pay for long-term care. Heather understands the sensitive issues facing elders and their families. Her experience and understanding enhance her ability to properly analyze your legal issues, and offer you individualized strategic legal advice.
Professional Associations/Recognition
- Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney
- Member of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar (RPPTL)
- Member of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar
- Former Co-Chair of the Medicaid Committee of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar
- Member of the Executive Council of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar
- Member of the Legislative Committee of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar
- Member of the Guardianship Committee of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar
- Member of the Continuing Education Committee of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar
- Former Co-Chair of the Elder Law Committee of the Orange County Bar Association
- Member of the Estate, Guardianship & Trust Committee of the Orange County Bar Association
- Member of the American Bar Association (ABA)
- Member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)
- Member of the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys (AFELA)
- Member of the Florida State Guardianship Association (FSGA)
- Member of the Best Buddies Advisory Board for Central Florida
- Named Florida Legal Elite Up & Comer 2011
- Recognized by the Florida Supreme Court for exceptional pro bono service in 2013
- Named to the 2017 Orlando Super Lawyers list
Heather earned her undergraduate degree from Rollins College and her law degree from Florida A&M University, College of Law.
Firm Description
The Elder Law Center of Kirson & Fuller devotes their professional practice to Elder Law and Trust and Estate matters. This includes representing Elders and Individuals with Special Needs regarding: Florida Medicaid Planning for Long Term Care Florida Wills and Trusts Special Needs Trusts Probate and Trust Administration Guardianship VA Benefits We treat our Clients with compassion and patience and give them the personal attention they deserve.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|12:00 PM
1407 E. Robinson Street
Orlando, FL 32801
