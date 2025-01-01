Firm Description

At the Flammia Elder Law Firm we protect your future, your way. Kathleen Flammia is a Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, specializing in the areas of Medicaid and Long Term Care Planning, Probate, Estate Planning, and other related services directed at protecting you and the distribution of your assets. Our Orlando, Florida based legal counsel specializes in the needs of seniors and disabled individuals and their families, especially in the difficult area of Medicaid issues. We help clients navigate the complicated legal system that is characteristic of addressing these needs.

In 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018, Kathleen Flammia was named to Florida Trend magazine’s “Florida Legal Elite,” a peer-reviewed list of attorneys representing 1% of the over 67,000 active Florida Bar members practicing in Florida. Kathleen was also recognized in Orlando Home & Leisure magazine, “Top Women Attorneys” in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Since 2015, Thomas Reuters nominated Kathleen as a “Super Lawyer”. This list is published in Florida Super Lawyers© magazine and is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.