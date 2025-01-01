Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Kathleen Flammia P.A.

Flammia Elder Law Firm

Kathleen Flammia P.A.

Flammia Elder Law Firm

Kathleen Flammia P.A.

Flammia Elder Law Firm

Kathleen Flammia graduated from the University of Florida, Levin College of Law, after completing her undergraduate work at the University of South Florida. Kathleen is a board certified Elder Law lawyer, making her a legal expert in this area of law. She is also active in numerous civic and community organizations. She is honored to serve as the Chair of the Alzheimer's Resource Center and has served on that board for the past seven years. She is also on the Board of Directors for CERA (Community Education Resource Alliance.) She is a member of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys; Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys; Orange County Bar Association; the Florida Bar (Elder Law Section); Florida State Guardianship Association and the Central Florida Chapter; and the Central Florida Association of Women Lawyers. She is a Past Board Member and President of the Central Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and a Past Board Member of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Other affiliations include: member; Past Chair of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee C; and, past member of the Florida Bar Unlicensed Practice of Law Committee B.

Firm Description

At the Flammia Elder Law Firm we protect your future, your way. Kathleen Flammia is a Florida Bar Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, specializing in the areas of Medicaid and Long Term Care Planning, Probate, Estate Planning, and other related services directed at protecting you and the distribution of your assets. Our Orlando, Florida based legal counsel specializes in the needs of seniors and disabled individuals and their families, especially in the difficult area of Medicaid issues. We help clients navigate the complicated legal system that is characteristic of addressing these needs. 

In 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018,  Kathleen Flammia was named to Florida Trend magazine’s “Florida Legal Elite,” a peer-reviewed list of attorneys representing 1% of the over 67,000 active Florida Bar members practicing in Florida. Kathleen was also recognized in Orlando Home & Leisure magazine, “Top Women Attorneys” in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Since 2015, Thomas Reuters nominated Kathleen as a “Super Lawyer”. This list is published in Florida Super Lawyers© magazine and is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained  a  high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

2707 West Fairbanks Avenue
Suite 110
Winter Park, FL 32789

On the web

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog


Meet Kathleen Flammia P.A.

Kathleen Flammia P.A.

Flammia Elder Law Firm

Kathleen Flammia graduated from the University of Florida, Levin College of Law, after completing her undergraduate work at the University of South Florida. Kathleen is a board certified Elder Law lawyer, making her a legal expert in this area of law. She is also active in numerous civic and community organizations...

Phone (407) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Kathleen Flammia P.A..
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml