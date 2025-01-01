Lee R. Carr II is the owner of Carr Law Group, PA in St. Petersburg, where his elder law practice focuses on probate, guardianship, estate planning, and related litigation.

Mr. Carr frequently lectures before professional groups about probate, guardianship, long-term care, ethics and other elder law issues. Currently, Mr. Carr is an Adjunct Professor of Law at Stetson University College of Law where he instructs courses relevant to elder law. As an adjunct with St Pete College, he is a certified Statewide Public Guardianship Course Instructor for Florida’s guardianship training courses for professional guardians, family guardians, and minor guardians.

Mr. Carr earned his B.A. degree with High Honors from Eckerd College and his J.D. degree with a Concentration in Elder Law cum laude from Stetson University College of Law. He is a member of The Florida Bar (sections on Elder Law, Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law), the St. Petersburg and Clearwater Bar Associations, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.