As the founder of Hill Law Group which opened in 2002, I am devoted to the field of elder law. I earned my law degree from Stetson University College, here in St. Petersburg, in 1997 and have a B.A. in Social Work. I am a Board-Certified Specialist in Elder Law, certified by both the Florida Bar and the National Elder Law Foundation, and I am also a member of The Council of Advanced Practitioners (CAP) for National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

Having served in the US Army for three years I am honored to be among those who call themselves Veterans. As a former adjunct professor at Stetson University College of Law I taught courses in elder law for several years. I continue to teach and speak for community and legal education programs on various issues related to elder law.

Prior to opening Hill Law Group, PA, I was employed by the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court where I played a key role in the establishment of the Elder Justice Center; a unique court program designed to help elderly individuals gain access into the court system. The program, with its operations manual and procedures, has been a model for similar programs around the U.S.

Community service is important to me. I am a former Board Chair for PARC, a local organization that serves individuals with developmental disabilities. I continue to volunteer for PARC as well as other local organizations.

I either serve or have served with the following organizations:

  • PARC, Inc.
  • SAGES, Inc.
  • National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)
  • NAELA Program and Education Committee
  • NAELA Practice Success Section Steering Committee
  • Florida Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
  • Florida Bar, Board of Legal Specialization & Education
  • Florida Bar, Elder Law Certification Committee
  • Florida Bar, Elder Law Section
  • Florida Bar, Real Property, Probate & Trust Law Section
  • Pinellas Better Living for Seniors Network
  • Gulfport Senior Center Foundation
  • Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast
  • Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Pinellas County Chapter
  • St. Petersburg Bar Association

On a personal note, my husband and I married in 2017 and are enjoying our new life together. We are active in our church, enjoy cycling and traveling to just about anywhere. I also have a daughter who is an elementary school teacher in Pinellas County. My lifelong hobby is photography. While I do not claim to have any special talent or skill in that area, I enjoy taking photos when I travel and sharing them with just about anyone who will allow me.

Beginning in 2006 and for about ten years I participated in marathons, half marathons, triathlons and a half Iron Man. Having never participated in sports before that I am proof that it’s never too late to start!

Firm Description

Our Practice Areas

At HKH Elder Law, we help the people of St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay and the surrounding areas prepare for the future. Our skilled attorneys are experienced in estate planning, elder law, wills & trusts, probate, Medicaid issues, and more. We can provide you with trustworthy counsel as you make important decisions regarding your property and finances.

Founded in 2002, our firm has garnered a solid reputation in the community for our integrity, ethics, and dedication to clients. We are committed to helping every client achieve their personal goals in whatever legal issue they are dealing with.

Comprehensive Legal Service & Representation

We proudly use our extensive knowledge of the law and years of experience to assist clients with all of the following estate planning matters:

  • Probate & Trust Administration
  • Medicaid Asset Protection
  • Healthcare Directives & Living Wills
  • Powers of Attorney
  • Wills & Trusts
  • Trust Care Program
  • Elder Law
  • Guardianship

Let Us Help You Plan for the Future Today

When you choose our firm to handle your legal matters, you won’t have to prepare for the future alone. Instead, you will have a team of qualified and reliable attorneys in your corner who are ready to tackle any legal issues that may arise.

We know how important it is to have your affairs in order so that your loved ones can inherit your property and maintain your legacy. Reach out to us to discuss your situation and get started drafting the important legal documents you need to include in your estate plan.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 12:00 PM

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

5235 16th Street N
St Petersburg, FL 33703

