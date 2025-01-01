As the founder of Hill Law Group which opened in 2002, I am devoted to the field of elder law. I earned my law degree from Stetson University College, here in St. Petersburg, in 1997 and have a B.A. in Social Work. I am a Board-Certified Specialist in Elder Law, certified by both the Florida Bar and the National Elder Law Foundation, and I am also a member of The Council of Advanced Practitioners (CAP) for National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

Having served in the US Army for three years I am honored to be among those who call themselves Veterans. As a former adjunct professor at Stetson University College of Law I taught courses in elder law for several years. I continue to teach and speak for community and legal education programs on various issues related to elder law.

Prior to opening Hill Law Group, PA, I was employed by the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court where I played a key role in the establishment of the Elder Justice Center; a unique court program designed to help elderly individuals gain access into the court system. The program, with its operations manual and procedures, has been a model for similar programs around the U.S.

Community service is important to me. I am a former Board Chair for PARC, a local organization that serves individuals with developmental disabilities. I continue to volunteer for PARC as well as other local organizations.

I either serve or have served with the following organizations:

PARC, Inc.

SAGES, Inc.

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)

NAELA Program and Education Committee

NAELA Practice Success Section Steering Committee

Florida Academy of Elder Law Attorneys

Florida Bar, Board of Legal Specialization & Education

Florida Bar, Elder Law Certification Committee

Florida Bar, Elder Law Section

Florida Bar, Real Property, Probate & Trust Law Section

Pinellas Better Living for Seniors Network

Gulfport Senior Center Foundation

Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast

Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Pinellas County Chapter

St. Petersburg Bar Association

On a personal note, my husband and I married in 2017 and are enjoying our new life together. We are active in our church, enjoy cycling and traveling to just about anywhere. I also have a daughter who is an elementary school teacher in Pinellas County. My lifelong hobby is photography. While I do not claim to have any special talent or skill in that area, I enjoy taking photos when I travel and sharing them with just about anyone who will allow me.

Beginning in 2006 and for about ten years I participated in marathons, half marathons, triathlons and a half Iron Man. Having never participated in sports before that I am proof that it’s never too late to start!