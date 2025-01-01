Agnes Mombrun Geter
Agnes Mombrun Geter is the Founder and Managing Attorney of Mombrun Law, PLLC. She is an experienced attorney and is a member of the Florida Bar, New Jersey Bar, and the Pennsylvania Bar.
Her practice focuses on Estate Planning, Business Law, and Debt Settlement including IRS Debt Relief. In her practice, Mrs. Geter's goal is to simplify the law and provide clients with the confidence and information necessary to make their decisions.
Mrs. Geter also provides project-based legal services to other attorneys and law firms, along with assisting as local counsel on legal matters.
Firm Description
Elder law attorneys help families prepare for long-term care needs and provide for loved ones after death. They have a wide range of expertise in estate planning services that address concerns at later stages of life. When you are beyond 50, needs can become more immediate with declining health, causing accidents or illnesses that require extended recovery or result in permanent incapacitation.
Whether you are a working family, retiree, or active senior avoiding the need for long-term care in a nursing home facility, Mombrun Law, PLLC can help. Professional advice avoids common mistakes and potential problems related to Medicaid qualification, veterans benefits, asset protection, powers of attorney, trusts, and more. Proactive planning ensures you have multiple options and can choose how to budget expenses, protect assets for family members, and determine your level of care and quality of life. We prepare you for needs like:
- Medicaid qualification, application, claims, and appeals
- Qualified Income Trust/Medicaid Asset Protection Trust/Veterans Asset Protection Trust
- Veterans pension, compensation, aid and attendance, and survivor benefits
- Living trusts and living wills
- Powers of attorney
- Preservation and transfer of assets to avoid spousal impoverishment
- Long-term care planning
- Tax planning
- Special needs or supplemental needs trusts
- Probate avoidance
If you live in Florida, Mombrun Law, PLLC, can explain how to tackle your fears and figure out where other problems exist based on the laws and regulations of the state. We can help you protect your assets while ensuring you have the necessary resources for long-term care services.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
100 S Ashley Dr
Suite 600
Tampa, FL 33602
