Firm Description

Elder law attorneys help families prepare for long-term care needs and provide for loved ones after death. They have a wide range of expertise in estate planning services that address concerns at later stages of life. When you are beyond 50, needs can become more immediate with declining health, causing accidents or illnesses that require extended recovery or result in permanent incapacitation.

Whether you are a working family, retiree, or active senior avoiding the need for long-term care in a nursing home facility, Mombrun Law, PLLC can help. Professional advice avoids common mistakes and potential problems related to Medicaid qualification, veterans benefits, asset protection, powers of attorney, trusts, and more. Proactive planning ensures you have multiple options and can choose how to budget expenses, protect assets for family members, and determine your level of care and quality of life. We prepare you for needs like:

Medicaid qualification, application, claims, and appeals

Qualified Income Trust/Medicaid Asset Protection Trust/Veterans Asset Protection Trust

Veterans pension, compensation, aid and attendance, and survivor benefits

Living trusts and living wills

Powers of attorney

Preservation and transfer of assets to avoid spousal impoverishment

Long-term care planning

Tax planning

Special needs or supplemental needs trusts

Probate avoidance

If you live in Florida, Mombrun Law, PLLC, can explain how to tackle your fears and figure out where other problems exist based on the laws and regulations of the state. We can help you protect your assets while ensuring you have the necessary resources for long-term care services.