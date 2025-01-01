Bill’s practice focuses on elder law, estate planning, estate administration, and fiduciary litigation. One of only about 75 attorneys in Pennsylvania certified in elder law by the National Elder Law Foundation, Bill delivers a combination of legal expertise and informal family counseling. Ultimately, Bill’s goal is for his clients to understand their options and feel confident in their decisions. Compassionate and down-to-earth, Bill prides himself on building strong relationships with clients, explaining complex issues clearly, and offering a practical, empathetic approach to legal challenges.

In his elder law practice, Bill routinely helps clients protect assets from long-term care costs. He drafts asset protection trusts, family caregiver agreements and comprehensive powers of attorney. He also helps his clients navigate Medicaid and other government benefit programs. This includes filing applications for benefits and appealing wrongful denials of benefits.

In estate planning, Bill drafts complex documents like wills, a variety of different trusts, and family limited partnerships to address tax issues impacting estates. His business law background enables him to provide comprehensive estate and succession planning, particularly for high-net-worth clients and family businesses.

Bill also represents executors and trustees in estate and trust administration matters. He and his staff prepare all necessary documents, tax returns, and accountings. He keeps beneficiaries informed and handles family disputes when they arise.

In fiduciary litigation, Bill advocates for both beneficiaries and fiduciaries, addressing disputes like will contests, fiduciary surcharges, and trust mismanagement.

Bill is deeply involved in the community, currently serving as President-Elect of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys, President of the Berks County Bar Foundation, and he chairs the Berks County Bar Association’s Estate Planning and Elder Law Section. He serves on the Board of Directors for Easterseals Eastern Pennsylvania and is the immediate past board chair. He is a former Chair of the Board of Directors for Berks Encore and has also served on the boards of the Berks County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Reading Symphony Orchestra, Yocum Institute for Arts Education, Circle of Life Coalition, and the Community Justice Project.