Firm Description
Our firm takes a holistic approach to elder law services to ensure that the clients' social, psychological, medical and financial needs are met as they age. We specialize in:
- Asset Preservation, Medicaid Planning, Veterans Benefits Eligibility Counseling
- Guardianship/Guardian Advocay (adults & minors)
- Preserving settlement proceeds for incapacitated individuals of any age
- Special Needs Trusts
- Trust & Probate Administration
- Estate & Long Term Care Planning
- Estate & Long Term Care Planning for Same Sex Couples & Domestic Partners
- Finding exceptions to Medicaid lien recovery
Planning for Domestic Partners & LGBT Families
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1776 N. Pine Island Road
Suite 208
Plantation, FL 33322
On the web
Stephanie L. Schneider, Board Certified Elder Law Attorney has an office in Plantation, FL. We specialize in estate & long term care planning, Medicaid, guardianship, probate & special needs trusts. Serving people of all ages....