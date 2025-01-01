R. Clancy Parks
Clancy was adopted days after he was born in August of 1965. This fact has been a significant reason for Clancy’s profound sense of gratitude for all of the personal and professional success he has enjoyed. Clancy says being “chosen” by his wonderful parents was the best gift he could have been given. Prior to law school: Clancy obtained his bachelor’s degree in Business/Political Science; taught English in China; and served as an Event Coordinator for a 10,000 seat arena. (He even had dinner with Reba McEntire!) After graduating from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 1993, Clancy moved his family back to Missouri and began the law firm. Clancy is very proud of his two children, Andrew and Graceanne.
Estate planning is essentially about being in control of your assets and providing for the well-being of you and your family. LifeGen Law Group is a law firm focused in the areas of estate planning, elder law, wealth protection, business law, real estate, tax, and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges.
What sets LifeGen apart is our emphasis on creating lifelong relationships with our clients, while still providing high quality legal services. We take the time to get to know our clients, their families and loved ones. We then tailor plans to meet our clients’ needs. For LifeGen and its team, the planning does not stop here. We know that laws, assets, health, and family will change. When these things change, so should your plan. This is why LifeGen Law Group has a process in place to maintain your estate plan throughout life’s changes to ensure it does what you always intended it to do – protect your loved ones and family.
In 1993, R. Clancy Parks founded a successful law practice focusing on estate planning and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges. The firm grew and eventually became Parks & Jones, Attorneys at Law after Cameron G. Jones joined the practice in 2011. Since then, the firm has added attorneys Kara Ransom, John Vaughan, Chandler G. Lyon, and Nathaniel J. Poivre along with over twenty additional team members and broadened practice areas that help make the firm what it is today. In 2023, Parks & Jones, Attorneys at Law became LifeGen Law Group.
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
CostWe provide a 1.5 hour initial consult for FREE. During that consult we will listen to your needs and design a plan that meets your goals. At the end of that meeting we will quote your fee to complete the plan. If you choose not to move forward you owe us nothing for the initial consult. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to speak with an attorney about their estate plan.
1983 E. Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
