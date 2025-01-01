Mark Dellinger
Mark Dellinger
Practice Areas: Estate Planning; Elder Law; Trusts and Estates; Business Law; Special Needs Trusts; Guardianships; Guardian Ad Litem.
Admitted: 1994, Virginia
Law School: University of Richmond, J.D., 1994.
College: University of Richmond, B.A., 1991.
Member: Roanoke, Virginia (Young Lawyers Division, Member, Executive Council, 2000-2001) and American Bar Associations; National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; Roanoke Valley Estate Planning Council.
Biography: Omicron Delta Kappa; Golden Key National Honor Society; National Moot Court Team; Order of the Barristers; Colonial Athletic Association Scholar Athlete; Eagle Scout.
ISLN: 900078888
Firm Description
" We can help you meet the challenge of changes in your life."
Elder Law, Estate Planning, Disability Planning, Assisted Living/ Nursing Home Planning, Probate, Trusts, Healthcare Decision Planning.
Main Office
318 Washington Avenue
Roanoke, VA 24016
On the web
