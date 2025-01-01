Karen has been practicing law in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia since 2008 and attended The College of William & Mary School of Law. Karen practices in the areas of estate planning, elder law and estate administration, including the creation of special needs trusts and review of Medicaid eligibility concerns. Karen litigates adult guardianship matters and is a qualified guardian ad litem for incapacitated adults. Karen is a United States Navy Veteran, a Past President of the Bridgewater Ruritan Club and a former Girl Scout Co-Leader of Troop 1111 of the Virginia Skyline Council. Karen is active as a Girl Scout parent volunteer and is an enthusiastic supporter of the Turner Ashby High School Music Department where her daughter attends school. Karen received her Bachelor of Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Family and Child Development in 1996 and still loves to attend Hokie football games as well as Washington Capitals NHL hockey games. Karen is a native of Roanoke, Virginia and spent time living in Roanoke, Blacksburg, Norfolk, and Williamsburg before settling in Bridgewater in 2008 when starting her legal career and her daughter's education at John Wayland Elementary School. Karen is very pleased to call the beautiful Shenandoah Valley her home and welcomes locals as well as visitors from around the Commonwealth to consider her for their estate planning and elder law needs.