David A. DiPalma is an attorney and a certified public accountant serving individual and commercial clients throughout the area. His office specializes in providing legal and financial consulting services on issues involving estate and tax planning.
Firm Description
We provide Elder Law and Estate Planning for residents of Rhode Island.
- Elder Law
- Estate Planning
- Medicaid and Medicare
- Long Term Planning
- Guardianships
- Wills and Trusts
- Taxation
- Probate and Estate Administration
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
Main Office
2447 Pawtucket Avenue
East Providence, RI 02914
