Cathy Jackson Leitner
Leitner Law
Cathy Jackson Leitner
Leitner Law
For over 20 years, Cathy Jackson Leitner has been serving the estate planning needs of her clients in the Shenandoah Valley. Cathy's experience, combined with her caring and compassionate nature, allows her to connect with her clients, first listening to their goals and desires and then crafting custom estate plans to protect what matters most to them.
Firm Description
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
2565 John Wayland Hwy
#110
Harrisonburg, VA 22801
On the web
Social Media
Cathy Jackson Leitner
Leitner Law
For over 20 years, Cathy Jackson Leitner has been serving the estate planning needs of her clients in the Shenandoah Valley. Cathy's experience, combined with her caring and compassionate nature, allows her to connect with her clients, first listening to their goals and desires and then crafting custom estate pla...