Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Can a Trust Protect Home Sale Proceeds From Medicaid?

  • May 12th, 2026
Q
My 92-year-old mother decided to sell her home. She is on Medicaid. She wants to protect her proceeds in a trust so that her kids inherit it after she passes. Will a trust protect her proceeds from Medicaid trying to claim it. What is the best action?
A

Selling a home while on Medicaid is a high-stakes financial move. Because your mother is already receiving benefits, her home is likely currently treated as an exempt asset (meaning it doesn’t count against her eligibility). However, the moment she sells it, those proceeds turn into cash, which is a countable asset.

In most states, the asset limit for Medicaid is just $2,000. Selling a home will likely put her way over that limit, potentially causing her to lose her benefits immediately.

Will a Trust Protect the Proceeds?

Not immediately. To protect assets from Medicaid, you typically use a Medicaid Asset Protection Trust (MAPT). However, there are two major hurdles for your mother’s situation:

  • The five-year lookback rule: Medicaid looks at all asset transfers made within the last 60 months (five years). If she puts the cash from the sale into an irrevocable trust now, it is considered a transfer for less than fair market value. This will trigger a penalty period during which she will be ineligible for Medicaid coverage.
  • Revocable vs. irrevocable: A standard revocable living trust provides zero protection. Medicaid views money in a revocable trust as accessible as cash held in an individual’s own name. Only an irrevocable trust works for asset protection, but she must give up control of the money.

What Are the Risks of Selling Now?

If she sells the house and keeps the cash or puts it in a trust today:

  • Eligibility loss: She will likely be disqualified from Medicaid until the money is spent down to $2,000 and the penalty for transferring assets to the trust has ended.
  • Estate recovery: If she keeps the house until she passes, many states can only claim the home through estate recovery if it goes through probate. If she sells it now, the cash is immediately available, and Medicaid will expect it to be used for her care.

What Can She Do?

Because she is 92 and already on Medicaid, the best action depends on her health and current care needs. Here are the common strategies:

  • The spend-down strategy. She can sell the home and use the proceeds to pay for things that Medicaid allows. This doesn’t get the money to her kids, but it can improve her quality of life. Allowed spend-downs include:
  • Paying off existing debt
  • Prepaying for her funeral and burial expenses
  • Buying “exempt” items like a new television, specialized medical bed, or clothing
  • Making home repairs (if she were moving to a different, smaller home)
  • The caregiver child exception. If one of her children has lived in the home for at least two years immediately before she went into a nursing home (or started receiving home care) and provided care that allowed her to stay out of a facility, she might be able to transfer the house directly to that child without penalty. This is a very specific legal exception.
  • Medicaid Compliant Annuity. In some cases, an elder law attorney can convert the cash proceeds into a Medicaid Compliant Annuity. This turns the lump sum into a monthly income stream. This may help her stay eligible, but the income must then go toward her “share of cost” for Medicaid.

Consult an Elder Law Attorney

Do not sell the house or move money until you speak with an elder law attorney in your state. Medicaid rules vary wildly by state (for example, California has much more lenient asset rules than Florida or New York). An attorney can look at her specific state’s estate recovery laws. In some states, if she keeps the house and uses a Lady Bird deed or transfer-on-death deed, the home might pass to the kids automatically and avoid Medicaid recovery entirely—but this only works if she doesn’t sell it first and the state does not recover against nonprobate assets conveyed at death.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Selling the home now to put cash in a trust is the riskiest move for her benefits. Professional legal guidance is required to avoid a massive bill from the state.


Last Modified: 05/12/2026

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

New Law Caps Home Equity for Medicaid Long-Term Care
Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Long-Term Care Pharmacy Crisis Hits Nursing Homes
Does a Medicaid Recipient's Estate Owe Repayment?
Can a POA Transfer a Parent's Money to a Better Account?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml