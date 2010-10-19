Avoid Disputes Between Your POA Agent and Health Care Proxy

What's a Health Care Proxy and Why Do I Need One?
A health care proxy makes medical decisions, and a durable power of attorney (DPOA) agent handles financial and legal matters if you become unable to manage your affairs.
Disputes can arise when different people fill these roles, often because of overlapping decisions (like paying for care), differing interpretations of your wishes, or poor communication.
As people plan for aging, illness, or unexpected disability, two legal tools often come into play: the health care proxy, or medical power of attorney, and the durable power of attorney (DPOA), sometimes referred to as a financial power of attorney. Both involve appointing someone you trust to act on your behalf. However, their responsibilities are different.
Some people select the same person to cover both roles; others choose two different people for the roles. When two different individuals are selected, the potential for conflict, especially during a crisis, can increase. Understanding each role and taking steps to coordinate them can help avoid disputes.
A health care proxy, sometimes called a health care agent or medical power of attorney, is the person you name to make medical decisions if you become unable to make them yourself. (The specific name of the document and the agent vary from state to state.) Your appointed health care agent typically has the authority to act on decisions regarding your:
You should choose a health care agent who will follow your wishes as specified in any advance directives you execute or any conversations you have with them. Keep in mind that they have authority only over health care matters, which can cost money, but they don’t have authority over your finances.
An agent (or attorney-in-fact) under a durable power of attorney handles financial and legal decisions on your behalf. This document must be explicitly designated as “durable” to remain legally effective if you become incapacitated (unable to manage your affairs).
Some DPOAs become immediately effective upon signing, while others (known as “springing” powers of attorney) “spring” into effect only if you lose capacity. Your agent’s authority may cover tasks such as:
An agent’s power can be broad or limited, depending on how the document is written. Crucially, the DPOA agent cannot make health care decisions unless the document explicitly includes such authority.
When two different people are selected to serve as health care proxy and financial agent, conflicts may arise due to various reasons, including:
Disagreements such as these can delay critical decisions or even lead to court involvement. When appointing agents, keep in mind that their roles are distinct from those of other concerned family members. While family input is natural, only the legally appointed health care proxy and DPOA agent have the authority to act on your behalf. This distinction must be clearly understood by all involved to prevent unauthorized interference, which can further complicate an already difficult situation.
External pressure from relatives who disagree with an agent’s decision – even if the decision aligns with your stated wishes – is a frequent cause of friction. Selecting agents who are resilient and capable of standing firm in the face of emotional pushback is essential.
If you appoint different individuals, choose people who:
When possible, select individuals who already get along.
Well-drafted legal documents can help prevent confusion.
An elder law or estate planning attorney can tailor the documents to your personal situation.
Written advance directives are essential, but conversations add important context. Talk to both agents, together if possible, about:
The better your agents understand your priorities, the less room there is for disagreement.
Ask your agents to keep each other informed, especially during a medical crisis. Helpful practices include:
Good communication helps reduce misunderstandings and builds trust.
You may want to designate:
Some individuals choose one person for both the financial and health care roles to minimize conflict. This solution may be best if that person is good with financial decisions and also understands medical issues.
Your wishes and your relationships may change over time. Revisit your health care proxy and DPOA documents every few years or following major life changes, such as:
Keeping documents up to date prevents disputes and ensures the right people are in the right roles.
A health care proxy and a durable power of attorney are powerful legal tools that help protect your interests when you can no longer advocate for yourself. Though these two roles are distinct, they often intersect during critical moments. By choosing trustworthy agents, documenting your wishes clearly, fostering communication, and periodically reviewing your plans, you can dramatically reduce the risk of conflict — and ensure your wishes are honored.
