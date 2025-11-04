Annual Gift Tax and Estate Tax Exemptions for 2026

Takeaways

The federal estate tax exemption for 2026 will increase to $15 million per individual, with married couples exempt up to $30 million.

The annual gift tax exclusion will remain at $19,000 per individual for 2026, with a lifetime gift and estate tax exemption of $15 million.

Last month, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released the gift tax and estate tax exclusions for tax year 2026. These exclusion amounts are adjusted annually to account for changes in the cost of living. The following updates become effective January 1, 2026.

2026 Federal Estate Tax Exemption

The federal estate tax exemption will increase to $15 million per individual in 2026 ($30 million for married couples) for people who die on or after January 1, 2026. This is up from $13.99 million for individuals dying in 2025.

Estates whose taxable value falls below that threshold generally will not owe federal estate tax. (Depending on the state you live in, however, you may or may not also be subject to state estate or inheritance tax.)

2026 Gift Tax Exemption

Also as of 2026, the annual exclusion for federal gift tax will remain at $19,000 per recipient. This means that an individual may give up to $19,000 during the 2026 calendar year to any one person without needing to file a gift tax return (Form 709). Married couples may effectively give up to $38,000 per recipient if they elect gift-splitting on Form 709 and should coordinate such gifts with a tax advisor.