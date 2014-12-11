9 FAQs for Agents Under a Power of Attorney

Is an Agent Under a Power of Attorney Entitled to Compensation?
My wife and I have are agents under my 86-year-old mother's durable power of attorney. We are her primary caregivers because...Read more
Being named someone’s agent (sometimes called an “attorney-in-fact”) under a power of attorney can feel like an honor — and a lot of pressure. A financial power of attorney lets you handle certain money and property matters for the person who signed it (the “principal”).
If you’ve just stepped into this role, it helps to understand (1) what you’re allowed to do, (2) what you must do, and (3) what you should avoid.
Below are nine common questions people ask about being an agent under a power of attorney.
Your job is to act for the principal on the financial matters the document authorizes. Depending on the type of power of attorney (POA) and how the document is written, that can include things like paying bills, managing bank accounts, signing contracts, handling insurance issues, and dealing with investments.
Two practical rules can help keep you on track:
For more background, see What is a power of attorney?
A fiduciary is someone who must act with loyalty, honesty, and care for another person’s benefit.
As an agent, that usually means:
This role is not the same as being a trustee or executor. A trustee manages trust property under the trust terms, and an executor (personal representative) manages an estate after someone dies. A power of attorney is generally used during the principal’s lifetime.
If you’re comparing options, you may also find this helpful: Why you may need a trust in addition to a power of attorney.
Potentially, yes.
In many states, an agent can be held responsible for losses caused by violating fiduciary duties — for example, self-dealing, misusing funds, failing to follow the document, or keeping poor records that make transactions impossible to explain.
That said, being an agent does not automatically make you personally responsible for the principal’s bills or debts. Your role is to manage the principal’s finances using the principal’s funds — not to pay out of your own pocket.
If you’re in a situation where someone is pressuring you to sign in a way that could create personal liability, it can help to speak with an estate planning attorney before you act.
It depends on how the document is written.
If the document is effective immediately, the principal may still expect you to wait to use it unless you’re needed. The safest approach is a clear conversation with the principal (while the principal has capacity) about when you should step in.
Related reading: What is the difference between a springing and non-springing power of attorney?
Co-agents can be set up to act:
What matters is the wording of the document.
Even if you can act independently, coordination is smart. Miscommunication between co-agents can lead to duplicated payments, contradictory investment decisions, or conflict with banks and financial institutions.
Helpful related topics:
Yes. As long as the principal has the legal capacity to do so, the principal can revoke the power of attorney (and your authority) at any time.
Also, depending on the situation and state law, a court-appointed guardian or conservator may have the power to revoke or limit an existing power of attorney.
Good recordkeeping protects the principal and protects you.
At minimum, keep:
Two best practices:
If you’re unsure how long you’ll need documentation, err on the side of keeping records longer rather than shorter.
Yes — but the details matter.
This happens more often than people expect, especially if the document is older or the institution has its own internal review process.
Practical steps that usually help:
If you’re blocked and time matters (for example, bills are going unpaid or care costs are due), an elder law or estate planning attorney can help you respond in a way that aligns with your state’s rules and the institution’s requirements.
A common point of confusion is what happens after the principal dies. In general, a power of attorney ends at death, and the person in charge becomes the executor named in a will or appointed by a court.
If you are worried about doing the right thing — or you’re facing family conflict, questions about gifting, or possible accusations — it can be wise to get guidance from an experienced estate planning attorney before you act.