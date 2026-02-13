Will Paying Off House Affect Medicaid or Medicare?

Will Paying Home Utilities Affect Medicaid Eligibility?
My mother turned her home and the farm over to me and my two brothers more than seven years ago, but she continued to pay...Read more
His gift likely won’t affect your Medicare, but it could definitely put your Medicaid at risk depending on how the transaction is handled.
Medicare is an “entitlement” program based on your work history or disability status, not your financial need.
Medicaid, however, is a “means-tested” program, meaning it is strictly for people with limited income and resources.
To keep your Medicaid while accepting this gift, you may consider the following common strategies:
Direct payment to the lender. If your brother pays the bank directly, the money never touches your hands. While this is safer than a cash gift, some state Medicaid offices may still view the “debt relief” as a form of unearned income. You must check your specific state’s rules on “in-kind support and maintenance.”
Special needs trust (SNT). Your brother places the money into a third-party SNT, and the trust pays off the mortgage. Because the money is held by the trust and not you, Medicaid typically ignores it.
ABLE account. If your disability began before age 46, you can use an ABLE Account. However, these have annual contribution limits (usually around $19,000), so it wouldn’t be enough to cover a $123,000 mortgage payoff in one go.
If your disability payment comes from Supplemental Security Income (SSI) rather than Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), the rules are even stricter. A mortgage payoff can be considered in-kind support and maintenance and could reduce your monthly check.
Be sure to consult with a professional near you who is familiar with the laws specific to your state.