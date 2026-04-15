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What to Do If You Lose Your Medicare Advantage Plan

Senior woman sits on sofa reading a letter, looking concerned and frustrated.Takeaways

  • If your Medicare Advantage plans ends, you won’t be left without coverage; you’ll typically move back to Original Medicare (Parts A and B).
  • Your biggest immediate risk is a prescription drug gap, so make sure you have Part D or other creditable drug coverage lined up.
  • A plan termination usually gives you a Special Enrollment Period, plus possible guaranteed-issue rights for certain Medigap policies — but these windows are time-limited.

Imagine opening your mailbox and finding a letter that says your Medicare Advantage plan won’t be available next year. No negotiation, no appeal — just a notice that your insurer is leaving, and you need to figure something out before January 1.

That’s what recently happened to tens of thousands of older adults in Vermont, and it’s becoming an increasingly common reality across the country.

Vermont: A Cautionary Tale

Nearly the entire Medicare Advantage market in Vermont collapsed heading into 2026. According to a recent study, about 92 percent of Vermont’s Medicare Advantage enrollees were forced to disenroll after insurers exited their areas. By February 2026, only about 21,000 Vermonters, roughly 12 percent of the state’s eligible adults, remained enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

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Vermont’s situation is an extreme version of a trend playing out nationally. Estimates suggest that roughly 10 percent (around 2.9 million) Medicare Advantage enrollees in standard HMO and PPO plans faced forced disenrollment for 2026. For context, from 2018 through 2024, the average annual rate was just 1 percent.

Why Is This Happening?

Medicare Advantage, often called “MA,” is the private insurance alternative to traditional government Medicare. Insurers receive payments from the federal government to provide your Part A and Part B benefits. For years, many MA plans attracted seniors with enticing extras like dental, vision, and hearing benefits, often at low or zero monthly premiums.

But those attractive benefits came with a financial reality that is now catching up with the industry.

Rising medical costs have squeezed insurer profit margins significantly. At the same time, the federal government has tightened oversight of how insurers calculate patient health risk scores, which is a key factor in determining how much the government pays the plans.

As a result, insurance companies are cutting benefits, shrinking service areas, and in some cases pulling out of markets entirely. UnitedHealthcare, the largest MA provider in the country, is on track to lose between 1.3 and 1.4 million Medicare Advantage members in 2026.

The drastic drop in MA enrollment in Vermont was partly driven by state-specific factors. The state’s health care landscape is dominated by a single large health care system, making it hard for insurers to negotiate favorable rates.

Vermont is also one of the most rural states in the country. Research shows that rural beneficiaries are disproportionately affected by plan terminations. While rural residents make up 14 percent of typical Medicare Advantage enrollees, they represent nearly 23 percent of those whose plans were terminated in 2025. Idaho, Wyoming, and South Dakota also each saw disenrollment rates of at least 40 percent in 2026.

Vermont may be more canary than outlier. When plans exit a market, their less healthy and more costly enrollees get pushed into whatever plans remain, thus potentially making those remaining plans less profitable, triggering further exits, in a process that could continue to spread.

What This Means for People With MA Plans

Medicare Advantage now covers more than half of all Medicare-eligible Americans (over 34 million people). The program’s rapid growth over the past decade was fueled by aggressive marketing, generous extra benefits, and zero-premium plans that made traditional Medicare look comparatively spartan.

But the current pullbacks mean many of those extras are disappearing. Across the country, MA plans are reducing dental and vision benefits, raising copays, and narrowing their networks of doctors and hospitals. Some major hospital systems have also cut ties with Medicare Advantage insurers in 2026, citing frustrations with prior authorization denials and slow reimbursements. This means that even seniors who keep their plans may find that their preferred doctors or hospitals are no longer covered.

The broader picture reveals an MA market in the process of a painful correction, with seniors caught in the middle.

What to Do If You Lose Your Medicare Advantage Coverage

If your Medicare Advantage plan terminates, you won’t fall off a coverage cliff. You will automatically revert to Original Medicare (Parts A and B), which covers hospital care and medical services. However, Original Medicare alone doesn’t include prescription drug coverage, so you’ll need to act to avoid a lapse.

Read Your Termination Letter and Save It

When your Medicare Advantage plan exits your area, the insurer must notify you in advance, typically by September 30 for changes taking effect January 1. The letter should tell you when your current coverage ends and what your options are. Keep this letter; it may be useful if you have to prove you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) or other protections.

Use Your Special Enrollment Period

If your Medicare Advantage plan terminates through no fault of your own, you typically qualify for an SEP. An SEP gives you extra time to:

  • Choose a different MA plan (if available), or
  • Return to Original Medicare and pick a Part D plan.

If you receive notice that your plan will not renew, you generally have from October 15 through the end of February of the following year to select a new plan or switch to traditional Medicare. Don’t wait until the last minute; the earlier you act, the less you risk a gap in coverage.

Consider Your Three Main Paths

  • Pick a new Medicare Advantage plan. If there are other MA plans in your area, compare your options using Medicare’s Plan Finder tool. Compare plans by your medications, doctors, and budget.
  • Switch to Original Medicare + Part D. Traditional Medicare with a standalone Part D prescription drug plan to cover your medications gives you more flexibility in choosing doctors. However, consider whether you need supplemental (Medigap) coverage to help with deductibles and coinsurance.
  • Consider Medigap if you’re leaving MA. In some situations, losing your MA plan can trigger “guaranteed-issue” rights for certain Medigap policies. This means you may be able to buy a policy without medical underwriting, so insurers cannot deny you coverage or charge you more based on health conditions. This window is time-limited, so act quickly.

Protect Your Prescription Drug Coverage

This is urgent: If you go 63 days or more without creditable prescription drug coverage, you may face a Part D late enrollment penalty. That penalty can last as long as you have Part D. When you switch plans, make sure drug coverage is in place and continuous.

Verify Your Doctors and Prescriptions Are Covered Before You Commit

Before enrolling in any new plan, confirm that your primary care doctor, specialists, and regular medications are covered under the new plan’s network and formulary (drug list). Do not assume; call the plan directly or check through the Medicare Plan Finder tool.

Get Free, Unbiased Help

Every state has a State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) that provides free, unbiased Medicare counseling. These counselors can help you compare plans and avoid missing any deadlines. Find your local SHIP at shiphelp.org or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Keep Records of Everything

Hold on to termination letters, enrollment confirmations, and notes on any communications with your insurer or Medicare. If billing errors or coverage disputes surface during a transition, documentation is essential.

The Bigger Picture

What’s unfolding in Medicare Advantage plans is a collision between decades of rapid expansion and the financial realities of covering an aging, higher-need population against a backdrop of government payment adjustments and tightening regulatory oversight.

For now, the program remains, in many parts of the country, robust. But Vermont shows what can happen when the economics stop working for insurers in a given region. Seniors in rural areas, in markets dominated by a single health system, or in states already seeing significant plan exits should pay especially close attention to their coverage as each annual enrollment period approaches.

The annual open enrollment window is when most Medicare beneficiaries can make changes for the following year. Use this window to compare different plans in your area and switch if that makes sense. Even if your plan isn’t ending this year, it’s worth reviewing your coverage each fall. Benefits, networks, and premiums can change, and what worked this year may not be the best option for next year.


Created date: 04/15/2026

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