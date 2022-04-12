Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Tax on Capital Gains When Selling Home After Spouse's Death

  • February 11th, 2025

For sale sign hangs in front yard of home.Takeaways

  • Surviving spouses can exclude up to $500,000 of capital gains from the sale of their main residence if they sell within two years of their spouse’s death.

  • The cost basis of property is “stepped up” under federal law when a property owner dies, meaning the current value of the property becomes the new cost basis.

  • Working with an estate planning attorney can help you understand the tax consequences of selling property after the death of a spouse and avoid delaying estate planning tasks and deadlines.

If your spouse has passed away, you are likely coping not only with trauma and grief, but also a lengthy list of difficult decisions. You may even find yourself having to decide whether (or when) to sell the home you had shared. Keep in mind that certain tax considerations could affect such a decision. Continue reading to learn more about some of the potential tax consequences.

If you had shared your home with your partner, you may, for example, be thinking about selling the property and downsizing to something smaller. One of the biggest concerns when selling property is capital gains tax.

What Is Capital Gains Tax?

A capital gain is the difference between the “cost basis” of your property and its selling price. The cost basis is usually the purchase price of property.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Imagine you purchased a house for $250,000 and later sold it for $450,000. You would subsequently have $200,000 of capital gain ($450,000 - $250,000 = $200,000).

Once you have sold a piece of property for a profit, the federal government then has you pay a tax on your capital gain. Note that your age has no impact on your capital gains tax under current law. How much you owe for this tax depends in part on how long you held onto the property before selling it.

Your level of income also affects your capital gains tax rate. For most people, the federal capital gains tax rate does not exceed 15 percent.

Yet each state has different tax laws regarding capital gains. While some have no such tax, others can range from single to double digits.

Under federal law, a married couple filing taxes jointly can sell their main residence and exclude from their gross income up to $500,000 of the gain from the sale. Single individuals can exclude only $250,000.

Surviving spouses get the full $500,000 exclusion if they sell their house within two years of the date of their spouse’s death. (They must meet other ownership and use requirements as well.) A surviving spouse who sells their home within two years also may not have to pay any capital gains tax on the sale.

If it has been more than two years after their partner’s death, the surviving spouse can exclude only $250,000 of capital gains. However, the surviving spouse does not automatically owe taxes on the rest of any gain.

Note that property you inherit also may be subject to significant capital gains taxes if you decide to sell. If you inherit property, how long you hold onto it also can affect how much you will owe in capital gains taxes. Yet, with property planning, you may be able to avoid paying high capital gains taxes. Be sure to consult with an estate planning attorney in your state.

Step Up in Basis

When a property owner dies, the cost basis of the property is “stepped up” under federal law. This means the current value of the property becomes the new cost basis. In most states, when a joint owner dies, half of the value of the property gets a step up.

For example, suppose Blake and Cameron, a married couple, buy property for $200,000. Blake passes away when the property has a fair market value of $300,000. The new cost basis of the property for Cameron will be $250,000. (Cameron’s original 50 percent interest of $100,000 + $150,000 for the other half passed to him at Blake’s death = $250,000.)

How Step-Up in Basis Works: A couple buys a home for $200,000. One spouse dies. At that time, the fair market value of the home is $300,000. For the living spouse, the new cost basis of the property is $250,000.

Other kinds of assets may see a step up in basis upon the death of a spouse, but not all. For example, the stepped-up basis does not apply to such assets as pensions or retirement accounts.

What If I Live in a Community Property State?

Under law in certain states, any property that a couple acquires during their marriage belongs to both spouses. Currently, the community property states are Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. In these places, a property’s entire cost basis steps up in basis when one of the spouses dies. This can prove beneficial for the surviving spouse if, for example, the value of the property has greatly appreciated in the years since the initial purchase.

If you live in a community property state, be sure to work on your estate plan with a local attorney. You want to consult with someone who has knowledge of the rules specific to your state.

Meet With an Estate Planning Attorney

To understand the tax consequences of selling property after the death of a spouse, contact a qualified attorney. With their support, you can avoid delaying estate planning tasks and deadlines that will need tackling in a timely manner. In addition, they can assist you in connecting you with accountants, financial advisors, and even funeral homes. You may also work with them to re-evaluate your estate plan or navigate the probate process if necessary.

The rules are inherently complex, and amid your grief, you certainly do not have to manage these kinds of tasks on your own. Find an estate planning attorney near you today so that you can make well-informed decisions during this painful time.

For additional reading, check out the following articles:


Created date: 04/12/2022

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Life After Caregiving: What Family Caregivers Can Do to Heal
6 States to Pilot Prior Authorizations for Original Medicare
Do You Need Financial Support From Your Adult Children?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml