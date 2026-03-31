Older Adults Living Alone Still Need an Estate Plan

Activities of Daily Living and the Need for Long-Term Care
Most long-term care involves assisting with basic personal needs rather than providing medical care.Read more
The number of older adults living alone (solo agers) in the U.S. is rapidly increasing, making proper planning more critical than ever, especially since many lack immediate support.
Living alone presents specific risks, including delayed care and amplified consequences when health issues or accidents occur, which can be made worse without legal decision-makers in place.
Solo agers can use estate planning tools like a financial power of attorney, medical power of attorney, and a will or trust to formally name trusted individuals (friends, family, or professional fiduciaries) to manage their finances, make health care decisions, and handle assets if they become unable to do so.
More adults in the United States — particularly those in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s — are living alone than ever before.
Many seniors today are choosing to age in place and maintain their independence for as long as possible, even if that means going it alone, outside a traditional family support structure.
But independence has limits, and those limits can surface with age as physical and cognitive decline set in.
When health begins to slip and no reliable support system is in place, the risks of living alone become more apparent — and the consequences of having an estate plan that is not designed for solo aging become more serious.
A plan built around an earlier phase of life or a shared living arrangement may no longer hold up when someone is living alone and facing age-related challenges without household support.
The ways Americans live have changed dramatically over the decades. Homes have grown larger while families have grown smaller. And what qualifies as a “family” today often looks much different than it did in the past, when multigenerational households were more common and the nuclear family was the norm.
The extended family living together is one social relic of the past that is making a comeback. But at the other end of the spectrum is the rise of the solo ager.
According to AARP, 21 percent of U.S. adults age 50 and older live alone, an “unprecedented” share that is growing fast.
In 1950, only about 9 percent of U.S. adults lived alone. Today, it’s more than one in five, and the likelihood increases with age.
Globally, this pattern is far less common. In many parts of the world, extended family living arrangements remain the most prevalent. In the U.S., however, aging alone is increasingly the default.
This trend overlaps with fewer younger adults living by themselves, even though they report spending much more time alone than they used to. They also report higher levels of isolation and social disconnection than older generations, despite in many cases having larger social networks.
America is in the midst of what has been widely described as a “loneliness epidemic” that affects people of all ages.
Because “loneliness” is a subjective measure, the data on it can be somewhat confounding. For example, some studies show a “U-shaped” loneliness pattern that is higher in younger and older adulthood and lowest during middle adulthood. Other studies have found that middle-aged Americans are lonelier than older adults.
Living alone and feeling lonely are not the same thing. Loneliness is intertwined with factors like physical and mental health, depth of social connections, and a sense of life purpose. Still, the risks are real.
Research shows that some older adults — especially those dealing with major physical or mental health issues — report much higher rates of loneliness and social isolation than others.
Older adults who live alone are more likely to suffer accidents, miss medical issues, or struggle with daily tasks without immediate support. As a result, says KFF Health News, they tend to be hospitalized more often and face higher rates of adverse health outcomes.
Nearly four in 10 seniors living alone have some type of impairment, including mobility, cognition, vision, and hearing limitations, as well as difficulty managing daily activities. At least one-quarter of older adults with dementia live alone.
At the same time, there is evidence that older adults who live alone tend to be healthier, more cognitively capable, and more socially connected — precisely because they lack built-in support.
AARP polling reveals that there is not a clean divide between the freedom and autonomy of solo aging, which 35 percent said was the best part, and feeling lonely, something that 22 percent said was the worst part.
Whether living alone and feeling alone contributes to poorer health, or poorer health contributes to perceived loneliness and isolation, is difficult to unpack. These factors work in both ways and are often part of a self-reinforcing system rather than a simple case of cause and effect.
What is clear is that if something goes wrong and help is not immediately available, living alone can amplify the consequences. Small issues can become larger ones. Delays in care can turn into emergencies. Without a support system in place, the margin for error narrows.
How did I end up alone at this stage of life? Who can I call for help? Who can make decisions for me if I’m unable? How long can I care for myself, and what happens when I can’t?
These are among the questions older adults living alone, whether by choice or by circumstance, are increasingly asking as the “gray revolution” in America drives the rise of the solo ager.
While some of these questions are more abstract and existential, others are direct and practical. From an estate planning standpoint, they raise issues around safety, support, finances, and long-term care.
Gaps in planning can lead to gaps in care that worsen with age. Aging in place and solo aging may be choices, but not having an estate plan, or named decision-makers who can step in when needed, can leave solo agers subject to state law and court decisions for some of life’s most important decisions, including:
Exactly who will take care of a growing solo ager population is a topic for debate — one that the co-director of the National Center for Family and Marriage Research at Bowling Green State University calls “the million-dollar question” in a recent Wall Street Journal article.
Part of the answer is that solo aging Americans have an outsized role in taking care of themselves. That role begins with an estate plan that recognizes their unique position and specific vulnerabilities.
Estate planning is essential for everyone. But for solo agers, a plan takes on added importance, and a lack of planning can have even more dire outcomes. Their plan should focus on a few basics that account for the absence of an automatic support system.
A clear division of responsibility in an estate plan gives solo agers assurance that someone can reliably offer support and guidance, not only in daily life, but at the end of life or when their life changes unexpectedly.
Whether you have a strong support system or are navigating life on your own, everyone grows older, and everyone needs an estate plan to manage the transitions of aging.
Aging solo doesn’t have to mean going it alone. A local estate planning attorney can help.