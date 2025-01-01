Has the state expanded the definition of "estate" beyond the probate estate?
Ohio has significantly expanded the definition of "estate" to include almost everything a person owns at death. It is important to check with a qualified elder law attorney for advice regarding post Medicaid eligibility planning.
Has the state included a hardship provision in its estate recovery plan?
We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.
We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.