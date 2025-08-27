Can Mom Get House Back If She Signed It Away to My Sister?

A

When a property is signed over to a new owner, the previous owners lose their legal rights to the property. Because your parents signed the house over to your sister, she is the sole owner. Therefore, your mother cannot sign the house back to herself or add other people to the deed.

Legal Rights and Property Ownership

Once your parents signed the deed, they legally transferred ownership of the property to your sister. This is a complete transfer, similar to selling the house to her. Your mother, even as a surviving parent, no longer has the authority to make decisions about the property. Your sister, as the legal owner, now has the full right to sell the house, mortgage it, or transfer it to someone else.

Adding Names to a Deed

Your sister is the only one who can add names to the deed. If your mother wants to be on the deed again, or if you or your siblings want to be added, your sister would need to execute a new deed that includes those names.

Why This Happens

This scenario highlights the importance of understanding the legal implications of gifting a property. While it may have been done to simplify estate planning, transferring the deed during the parents’ lifetime meant giving up their ownership and control. This action is irrevocable and cannot be undone by the original owners.