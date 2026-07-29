How to Compare Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs)

Takeaways

D-SNPs differ in how closely they coordinate Medicare and Medicaid benefits.

Confirm that your doctors, specialists, hospitals, and pharmacy participate in the plan before enrolling.

Compare each plan’s service area, drug coverage, costs, and handling of long-term services and supports.

If you qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, you have the option to enroll in a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP). These plans are designed to coordinate your Medicare and Medicaid benefits under one health plan, often with extra benefits like dental, vision, and over-the-counter allowances built in. But not every D-SNP works the same way, and the best plan on paper isn’t always the best plan for you.

Before you compare specific plans, look beyond the extra benefits listed in an advertisement. D-SNPs can differ in how they coordinate Medicare and Medicaid, which doctors and pharmacies they cover, how they handle care outside their service area, and whether they manage services such as home care or nursing facility care. Understanding those differences is the first step toward choosing a plan that works for your situation.

The Three Types of D-SNPs

D-SNPs are Medicare Advantage plans run by private insurance companies that contract with your state and with Medicare. All of them are required to coordinate your Medicare and Medicaid benefits to some degree, but how closely they are coordinated depends on the type of plan. Three broad categories are common:

Coordination-only D-SNPs (CO D-SNPs). These plans coordinate Medicare and Medicaid benefits but do not directly manage your Medicaid benefits. Your Medicaid coverage may still come through a separate plan or through your state’s regular Medicaid program.

These plans coordinate Medicare and Medicaid benefits but do not directly manage your Medicaid benefits. Your Medicaid coverage may still come through a separate plan or through your state’s regular Medicaid program. Highly Integrated D-SNPs (HIDE SNPs). These plans cover Medicaid benefits like long-term services and supports directly, or through an affiliated Medicaid managed care plan, offering closer coordination between your Medicare and Medicaid care.

These plans cover Medicaid benefits like long-term services and supports directly, or through an affiliated Medicaid managed care plan, offering closer coordination between your Medicare and Medicaid care. Fully Integrated D-SNPs (FIDE SNPs). These offer the highest level of integration, combining Medicare and Medicaid benefits, including long-term care, under a single managed care organization with one point of contact for your care.

States decide which D-SNPs may operate within their borders and which Medicaid populations each plan can serve, so your choices will depend on where you live. A State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor can tell you which types are offered in your area.

What to Look For When Shopping for a D-SNP

Once you know which D-SNPs are available where you live, compare them carefully. There are numerous factors to consider.

Provider Networks

D-SNPs are managed care plans, which means you are generally limited to a network of doctors, specialists, and hospitals. Before enrolling, confirm that your current doctors, specialists, and pharmacy are in the plan’s network. If you see a specialist regularly, call the plan or your provider’s office directly to confirm participation. Plan directories aren’t always accurate, so a phone call is worth the extra step.

Out-of-Area and Travel Coverage

If you split your time between two homes during the year, such as spending winters in a different state, pay attention to how the plan handles care outside its primary service area.