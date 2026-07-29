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How to Compare Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs)

Two white direction signs with arrows and the words Medicare and Medicaid.Takeaways

  • D-SNPs differ in how closely they coordinate Medicare and Medicaid benefits.
  • Confirm that your doctors, specialists, hospitals, and pharmacy participate in the plan before enrolling.
  • Compare each plan’s service area, drug coverage, costs, and handling of long-term services and supports.

If you qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, you have the option to enroll in a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP). These plans are designed to coordinate your Medicare and Medicaid benefits under one health plan, often with extra benefits like dental, vision, and over-the-counter allowances built in. But not every D-SNP works the same way, and the best plan on paper isn’t always the best plan for you.

Before you compare specific plans, look beyond the extra benefits listed in an advertisement. D-SNPs can differ in how they coordinate Medicare and Medicaid, which doctors and pharmacies they cover, how they handle care outside their service area, and whether they manage services such as home care or nursing facility care. Understanding those differences is the first step toward choosing a plan that works for your situation.

The Three Types of D-SNPs

D-SNPs are Medicare Advantage plans run by private insurance companies that contract with your state and with Medicare. All of them are required to coordinate your Medicare and Medicaid benefits to some degree, but how closely they are coordinated depends on the type of plan. Three broad categories are common:

  • Coordination-only D-SNPs (CO D-SNPs). These plans coordinate Medicare and Medicaid benefits but do not directly manage your Medicaid benefits. Your Medicaid coverage may still come through a separate plan or through your state’s regular Medicaid program.
  • Highly Integrated D-SNPs (HIDE SNPs). These plans cover Medicaid benefits like long-term services and supports directly, or through an affiliated Medicaid managed care plan, offering closer coordination between your Medicare and Medicaid care.
  • Fully Integrated D-SNPs (FIDE SNPs). These offer the highest level of integration, combining Medicare and Medicaid benefits, including long-term care, under a single managed care organization with one point of contact for your care.

States decide which D-SNPs may operate within their borders and which Medicaid populations each plan can serve, so your choices will depend on where you live. A State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor can tell you which types are offered in your area.

What to Look For When Shopping for a D-SNP

Once you know which D-SNPs are available where you live, compare them carefully. There are numerous factors to consider.

Provider Networks

D-SNPs are managed care plans, which means you are generally limited to a network of doctors, specialists, and hospitals. Before enrolling, confirm that your current doctors, specialists, and pharmacy are in the plan’s network. If you see a specialist regularly, call the plan or your provider’s office directly to confirm participation. Plan directories aren’t always accurate, so a phone call is worth the extra step.

Out-of-Area and Travel Coverage

If you split your time between two homes during the year, such as spending winters in a different state, pay attention to how the plan handles care outside its primary service area.

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Most D-SNPs are tied to a local service area. Routine care received far from that area may not be covered or only covered as emergency or urgent care. If this applies to you, ask the plan directly how it handles care during extended time away, whether it has a network in your second location, and what your options are if you need nonemergency care while there.

Drug Coverage and Costs

Check that the plan’s drug formulary covers your current prescriptions at a cost you can manage and confirm your regular pharmacy is in-network. Because eligibility for Extra Help (the Part D Low-Income Subsidy) often applies to D-SNP enrollees, your drug costs may already be reduced but formularies and pharmacy networks still vary by plan.

Extra Benefits Versus What You Might Give Up

Many D-SNPs advertise extra perks, such as dental and vision coverage, transportation to appointments, gym memberships, or allowances for groceries. While useful, these benefits should never be the deciding factor if it means leaving your current doctors or hospital system. Losing access to a trusted physician, especially one managing a chronic condition, can disrupt your care far more than any added benefit makes up for. Weigh extra perks only after you have confirmed your providers are covered.

Level of Integration

If you receive long-term services and supports, such as nursing facility care, ask how closely the plan coordinates those services with your medical care. A more integrated plan (HIDE or FIDE) may mean fewer separate systems to navigate and a single care team managing your overall health.

Star Ratings

Medicare rates plans annually on a five-star scale covering quality of care, customer service, and member experience. These ratings, available on Medicare’s Plan Finder tool, offer a useful, though not perfect, way to compare plans side by side.

Getting Help With the Decision

Choosing a D-SNP does not need to be a solo project. Your SHIP offers free, unbiased, one-on-one counseling to help you compare plans available in your area. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE or use the Medicare Plan Finder to compare plan details, including networks, drug coverage, and star ratings, before you enroll.

You can generally join, switch, or leave a D-SNP the month you first become eligible for Medicaid, monthly if you’re moving to a plan that matches your Medicaid coverage, or during the Medicare Open Enrollment Period each fall. If your circumstances change, such as a change in Medicaid status, you may also qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.


Created date: 07/29/2026

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