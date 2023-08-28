Medicare and Medicaid: What to Know About DSNPs

Turning 65? What to Know About the 4 Parts of Medicare
If you are about to turn 65, then it is time to think about Medicare. You become eligible for Medicare as soon as you turn 65...Read more
As of 2020, approximately 12.5 million people in the United States have both Medicare and Medicaid benefits. Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people over 65 and certain disabled individuals. Medicaid is a joint federal and state program that helps provide medical assistance for those with limited income and resources. Medicaid recipients include children, pregnant women, and individuals who are blind or have disabilities.
A person with both types of coverage is a “dual eligible” beneficiary. If you’re one of them, you have several options for coordinating your coverage and care. One option is to have Medicare with separate Medicaid coverage. A second option is enrolling in a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (DSNP).
Understanding what a Medicare Special Needs Plan (SNP) is helpful in understanding DSNPs. An SNP is a type of Medicare Advantage plan that offers wider Medicare coverage for prescription drugs, health and wellness, dental, and other services.
A DSNP is an SNP for individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid services. It combines these benefits into one managed care plan to simplify access to care for covered individuals.
Dual eligible persons often have complex medical situations and need assistance navigating both systems, and DSNPs can assist with this process. DSNPs must be approved by individual states to ensure they meet certain criteria before they can be offered to residents. As of 2022, DSNPs are available in 46 states.
The type of DSNP a person can enroll in depends on which Medicaid eligibility category they fall into, so it is critical to confirm with your state which plan you qualify for before signing up for one.
Assuming your state offers DSNPs, if you are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid coverage, you will most likely qualify for a DSNP. However, you must meet certain baseline rules:
A DSNP is designed with the goal of improving health care quality and efficiency for members on Medicare and Medicaid. It can help dual eligible individuals, especially those with complex medical needs. DSNP enrollees can:
Depending on the DSNP and your particular situation, there may be minimal out-of-pocket costs (“cost-sharing”). How much you pay for cost sharing usually depends on your Medicaid eligibility category.
Generally, Medicare pays its portion of medical, dental, or other expenses covered by DSNPs first, followed by Medicaid. You would then owe any remaining balance determined in accordance with your cost-sharing responsibility.
To enroll in a DSNP, you must be enrolled in Medicare. If you meet other DSNP requirements, you have the following opportunities to enroll:
DSNPs are unique plans that can benefit members in many ways, expand their access to medical care, and often accomplish this at an affordable rate. If you have questions about whether a DSNP is right for you, speak with an elder law attorney in your area.