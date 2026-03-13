How Can I Find a Parent's Living Will and Check for Fraud?

What Is the Difference Between a Living Will and a DNR?
When creating advance directives in order to plan for the possibility that you may one day be unable to make your own medi...Read more
Dealing with family legal matters, especially when health and finances are involved, is incredibly stressful. It sounds like you’re dealing with a double whammy of grieving your mother’s health while suspecting a breach of trust.
To clarify a quick point of legal terminology: a living will actually deals with medical preferences (like end-of-life care), while a last will and testament handles the distribution of assets after death. If you are looking for her financial instructions, you are likely looking for the latter or a living trust.
Here is how you can track down those documents and address your concerns.
If your sister isn’t sharing the documents, you have several “paper trail” options to explore:
If your sister had your mother sign a new will while she had dementia, that document may be legally invalid. This is known as a will contest. To win, you generally must prove one of two things:
If you suspect financial elder abuse or theft, you don’t have to wait for probate to end to take action.
|Goal
|Action
|Find the Will
|Check county probate records or contact her estate attorney.
|Prove Dementia
|Gather medical records and doctor's notes from the date the will was signed.
|Stop the Theft
|File for a temporary guardianship or conservatorship if she is still alive.
|Recover Funds
|Hire a probate litigator to file a discovery and delivery proceeding.
Note that proving incapacity or undue influence is a heavy lift legally. You will almost certainly need an attorney to subpoena bank records or medical files that your sister might be hiding.