With more than two decades of legal experience, Tamryn Valenzuela is committed to delivering compassionate, comprehensive legal services tailored to each client’s unique circumstances. Her practice encompasses estate planning, administration and litigation, with a focus on guardianships, and long-term care planning through individualized asset protection strategies. She helps individuals, families and business owners protect what matters most through thoughtful estate planning. She works closely with clients to create tailored solutions that reflect their values, secure their assets and provide peace of mind for future generations.

Clients appreciate her extraordinary ability to communicate in a clear and simple manner, helping break down sophisticated legal concepts into basic approachable terms.

Tamryn previously served as judicial law clerk for the Hon. Angelo Servidio, J.S.C. in the Hudson County Vicinage, where she gained invaluable insights into the judicial process. Subsequently, she was associated with several Northern New Jersey law firms. Tamryn has also served as a court-appointed advocate for foster children and incapacitated individuals.