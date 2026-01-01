Robin Petersen Melbourne FL Estate Planning Attorney. Robin Petersen is the Founder and Managing Partner of the Estate Planning & Elder Law Center of Brevard, which has been serving Brevard County since 1991. The practice focuses exclusively in the areas of Estate Planning and Elder Law, Wills and Trusts, Probate and Trust Administration (representing the executor or trustee, as well as serving as the executor or trustee of the estate), Guardianship, planning for long term care costs through asset protection, the use of VA Aid & Attendance, and Medicaid benefit options. Because he has dedicated over 25 years of practice to these types of law, Robin understands that effective plans and solutions can only be achieved by taking the time to listen and gain a thorough understanding of every clients’ needs, concerns, family situations, and overall goals.

After graduating with his Juris Doctor from Florida State University’s College of Law in 1981, Robin obtained his license to practice law in Florida and before the U.S. Court of Military Appeals. Greatly influenced by his parents’ service in World War II, and as a self-certified military brat, he joined the Air Force, where he proudly served as a legal officer (JAG).

After leaving the Air Force, Robin worked as an Assistant Public Defender. However, the memory of watching his father’s family fall apart as they feuded endlessly over his grandparent’s estate because of an unclear Will ultimately led him to open his own practice, the Estate Planning & Elder Law Center of Brevard.

To ensure that he could provide sage counsel to those who sought his services, Robin obtained his certification as an Elder Law Attorney through the National Elder Law Foundation, an American Bar Association accredited foundation. He is also a U.S. Veterans Administration Accredited Attorney, believing “We have a responsibility to make sure our veterans and their families receive the advice and long term care assistance they’ve earned and that they deserve.” The desire to continually learn and grow in the field has been the catalyst for him to return to the classroom. In May of 2018 Robin earned his LL.M (Master of Laws, a post doctorate advanced degree) in Trial Advocacy at Stetson University of Law.