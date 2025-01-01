Kara Gansmann
Elder Law Practice Group Cranfill Sumner LLP
Kara Gansmann
Elder Law Practice Group Cranfill Sumner LLP
Bio coming soon!
Firm Description
What sets us apart is expertise. We are NC Board certified specialists who are Certified Elder Law Attorneys by the National Elder Law Foundation. We provide comprehensive Elder Law and Estate Planning for residents of North Carolina.
- Elder Law
- Estate Planning
- Medicaid and Medicare
- Long Term Planning
- Guardianships
- Wills and Trusts
- Taxation
- Probate and Estate Administration
- Special Needs Planning
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
5535 Currituck Drive
Suite 210
Wilmington, NC 28403
*By appointment only
114 Wall Street
Shallotte, NC 28470
On the web
Kara Gansmann
Elder Law Practice Group Cranfill Sumner LLP
Bio coming soon!