Jacob is a graduate of Stanford University and University of California Hastings College of the Law. Prior to opening HICKMAN Â¨ MENASHE, P.S., Jacob practiced as an associate at the law firm of Isenhour Bleck, PLLC. He also worked for Senator Ron Wyden, and Evergreen and Columbia Legal Services. Jacob enjoys meeting people, learning their stories and helping them put basic planning in place that will make a difference for themselves and their loved ones. Jacob is the immediate past Chair of the Elder Law Section of the Washington State Bar Association and a member of their Executive Committee. He regularly speaks before State and local bar groups, estate planning councils, and senior groups on topics ranging from Medicaid planning to Special Needs Trusts to Durable Powers of Attorney. Jacob is actively involved in his community and synagogue and keeps very busy playing and spending time with his wife and four young children.

Firm Description In January 2005, William S. Hickman and Jacob H. Menashe joined their practices to form the law firm of HICKMAN Â¨ MENASHE, P.S. Bill and Jacob are both established practitioners in the following areas of law:



Estate and Personal Care Planning Long-Term Care and Medicaid Planning Probate Guardianship Special Needs Trusts Trust Administration

At Hickman Menashe, P.S. we seek to serve your needs in an effective, caring and efficient manner.



We have two locations in Puget Sound for your convenience. With our main office in Lynnwood and a satellite office in Bellevue, we are able to meet with you at the location that best suits your needs. Please contact us at our main office in Lynnwood at 425-744-5658 for an appointment at either of our locations. We are available from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.