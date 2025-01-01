Search Articles

Jacob is a graduate of Stanford University and University of California Hastings College of the Law. Prior to opening HICKMAN Â¨ MENASHE, P.S., Jacob practiced as an associate at the law firm of Isenhour Bleck, PLLC. He also worked for Senator Ron Wyden, and Evergreen and Columbia Legal Services. Jacob enjoys meeting people, learning their stories and helping them put basic planning in place that will make a difference for themselves and their loved ones.
Jacob is the immediate past Chair of the Elder Law Section of the Washington State Bar Association and a member of their Executive Committee. He regularly speaks before State and local bar groups, estate planning councils, and senior groups on topics ranging from Medicaid planning to Special Needs Trusts to Durable Powers of Attorney.
Jacob is actively involved in his community and synagogue and keeps very busy playing and spending time with his wife and four young children.

Firm Description

In January 2005, William S. Hickman and Jacob H. Menashe joined their practices to form the law firm of HICKMAN Â¨ MENASHE, P.S. Bill and Jacob are both established practitioners in the following areas of law:

  • Estate and Personal Care Planning
  • Long-Term Care and Medicaid Planning
  • Probate
  • Guardianship
  • Special Needs Trusts
  • Trust Administration
    At Hickman Menashe, P.S. we seek to serve your needs in an effective, caring and efficient manner.

    We have two locations in Puget Sound for your convenience. With our main office in Lynnwood and a satellite office in Bellevue, we are able to meet with you at the location that best suits your needs. Please contact us at our main office in Lynnwood at 425-744-5658 for an appointment at either of our locations. We are available from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.

    Main Office

    4211 Alderwood Mall Boulevard
    Suite 204
    Lynnwood, WA 98036

    500 108th Avenue NE
    8th Floor
    Bellevue, WA 98004

    Medicaid 101
    What Medicaid Covers

    In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

    How to Qualify for Medicaid

    To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

    Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

    Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

    Medicaid Planning Strategies

    Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

    Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

    If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

    Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

    There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

    Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

    Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

    Applying for Medicaid

    Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

    Alternatives to Medicaid

    Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

    ElderLaw 101
    Estate Planning

    Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

    Grandchildren

    Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

    Guardianship/Conservatorship

    Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

    Health Care Decisions

    We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

    Long-Term Care Insurance

    Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

    Medicare

    Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

    Retirement Planning

    We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

    Senior Living

    Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

    Social Security

    Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

    Special Needs Planning

    Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

    Veterans Benefits

    Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

