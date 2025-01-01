Geoff Wiszneauckas
Wiszneauckas Law
Geoff Wiszneauckas
Wiszneauckas Law
Bio coming soon!
Firm Description
Elder Law
Elder law focuses on protecting your assets, securing long-term care, and ensuring your healthcare and financial decisions are honored as you age. From Medicaid planning to crisis care solutions, we help you safeguard your future while preserving your legacy.
- Crisis Planning
- Special Needs Planning
- Proactive Planning
- Veteran's Planning
Estate Planning
Estate planning ensures your assets, family, and legacy are protected according to your wishes. Whether through wills, trusts, or advanced planning strategies, we help you create a customized plan that provides financial security, avoids probate, and gives you peace of mind.
- Will-Based Plan
- Trust-Based Plan
- Wealth Preservation Plan
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
2626 E 21st Street
Suite 5
Tulsa, OK 74114
On the web
Geoff Wiszneauckas
Wiszneauckas Law
Bio coming soon!