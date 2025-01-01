Beth Phillips is a Rhode Island native. She earned her Bachelors degree, cum laude, from Colby College in Waterville, Maine in 2000. After living in Boston and working in the field of higher education for several years, Beth went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2007. In law school, she earned a Certificate of Recognition for Commitment to Public Service by the Feinstein Institute for Public Service as well as awards for earning the highest grades in Public Interest Lawyering & Ethics, Family Law, & Legal Methods. She has been licensed to practice law in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts since 2007. Beth is an active member of the Rhode Island Bar Associations Volunteer Lawyers Program and Elderly Pro Bono Program as well as a member of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys (NACBA) and Business Networking International (BNI). In addition to being a Member Attorney of Elder Law RI, LLC, Beth also maintains her solo law practice in which she helps clients file for consumer bankruptcy protection under the Bankruptcy Code.



In her free time, Beth enjoys taking advantage of Rhode Islands beautiful coastline and spending time with her husband and their golden retriever.