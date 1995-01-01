Kevin Hackman
Hackman & Phillips Elder Law RI LLC
Warwick, RI 02888
Hackman & Phillips Elder Law RI LLC
Hackman & Phillips Elder Law RI LLC
McCarthy Law, LLC
Hackman & Phillips Elder Law RI LLC
Rampino Law Associates
Kevin Hackman is a lifelong Rhode Island resident and is a licensed member of both the Rhode Island and Mississippi Bar Associations. Additionally, Kevin is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys as well as an active member of the Rhode Island Bar Associations Probate and Trust Committee and Title Stan...
Beth Phillips is a Rhode Island native. She earned her Bachelors degree, cum laude, from Colby College in Waterville, Maine in 2000. After living in Boston and working in the field of higher education for several years, Beth went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2007....
Samantha is originally from North Dakota but fell in love with the Rhode Island beaches and the accessibility of the East Coast! She currently resides in Greenville, Rhode Island with her husband Jesse and their four children. Samantha’s practice is focused primarily in the areas of Estate Planning, Elder Law, Re...
Tricia Forte is a lifelong resident of Rhode Island. She has been practicing law since 2021 and is licensed in Rhode Island. After graduating from Providence College in 2007 with a B.S. in Health Policy & Management and a B.A. in History, she earned her MBA from the Sawyer School of Business at Suffolk University i...
Kenneth R. Rampino is a graduate of Bowdoin College (B.A. Magna Cum Laude 1995) and Roger Williams University Law School (J.D. Magna Cum Laude 2008), where he was an editor and contributing author of The Roger Williams Law Review. Admitted to practice in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Ken concentrates...