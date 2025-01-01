Tricia Forte is a lifelong resident of Rhode Island. She has been practicing law since 2021 and is licensed in Rhode Island. After graduating from Providence College in 2007 with a B.S. in Health Policy & Management and a B.A. in History, she earned her MBA from the Sawyer School of Business at Suffolk University in Boston, MA (’10). For several years prior to attending law school, Tricia worked in various segments of the healthcare sector including prescription benefits, hospice, as well as teaching healthcare finance and health law full time at Providence College. She graduated cum laude from Roger Williams University School of Law in Bristol, RI (’20). She was published in the Roger Williams University Law Review for her article “Resolving the Circuit Split: Pleading Healthcare Fraud with Particularity” (2020).

Tricia is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA).

Tricia’s practice is focused on estate planning, Medicaid planning, probate administration, trust administration, and guardianships. Using the knowledge from her prior work experience in healthcare and her law practice, Tricia enjoys cultivating relationships with clients and providing guidance and support to them.

In her free time, Tricia enjoys spending time with her husband, Michael, her son Mikey, and her goldendoodle, Noodle.