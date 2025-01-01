Search Articles

Samantha is originally from North Dakota but fell in love with the Rhode Island beaches and the accessibility of the East Coast! She currently resides in Greenville, Rhode Island with her husband Jesse and their four children. Samantha’s practice is focused primarily in the areas of Estate Planning, Elder Law, Residential Real Estate, Adult Guardianships, and Probate. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering with local animal rescues to help find homes for abused and neglected dogs and consulting with rescues to provide guidance regarding legal issues. When she is not working, she also enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, on the beach, traveling, taking adventures, and making memories with her kids.

Samantha is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association, the RI Bar Association’s Probate and Trust Committee and Real Estate Title Standards & Practices Committee, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), and the RI chapter of NAELA. She also serves on the Board of Directors at the Scandinavian Communities of Rhode Island and the Board of Directors at the Hope Alzheimer’s Center in Cranston, Rhode Island where she is Secretary of the Board.

She is licensed to practice law in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts state courts. Before starting McCarthy Law, Samantha worked for an Estate Planning firm in Cranston, RI, and a Fortune 100 financial institution and trust company. She earned her J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law where she was recognized by the Feinstein Center for Pro Bono & Experiential Education for her extensive public interest legal work and commitment to public service. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from North Dakota State University in Public Relations & Advertising with a minor in Management Communications.

Her passion for Estate Planning and Elder Law began long before she became a lawyer. From seeing the struggles of her grandfather who lived with multiple sclerosis for many years, she was inspired to become involved with disability activism work during college. Through that work and her own family experience, she saw the real impact proper planning and access to resources could have for families who are hardworking and loving, but not always wealthy, and what a difference it could make both during life and after a person’s passing.

Samantha founded McCarthy Law with the goal of making a meaningful impact in the lives of others. She prides herself on being empathetic, approachable, and compassionate, and believes in developing relationships with her clients that allow both parties to grow and learn. She believes her clients are amazing people who teach her new things about life and the world every day, and she is so grateful for the opportunity to serve them and be there for her clients as a partner through life’s best and hardest times.

Firm Description

Whether you’re planning your estate or safeguarding your family’s future through guardianship or elder care, our expert team will help provide you with thorough planning, sound advice, and peace of mind. Trusts, wills, powers of attorney, and asset planning aren’t only for the very wealthy — every family, no matter the size your bank account, deserves a secure future. Together, let's make a plan.

Relationships Matter

McCarthy Law was founded on the concept that people and relationships are of utmost importance. We believe the best results come from building relationships with our clients and partners and are dedicated to providing highly personalized service and solutions. Our goal is to get to know our clients so that we may provide the best legal solutions for their particular goals and objectives. We take pride in creating a place where clients feel welcomed, listened to, and understood.

In addition, we pride ourselves on providing access to legal services at an affordable rate. We do our best to keep our overhead low, which allows us to pass on the cost savings to our clients through affordable billing.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 4:30 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 4:30 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 4:30 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 4:30 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 4:30 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

461 Main Street
Suite 101
East Greenwich, RI 02818

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

