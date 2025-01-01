Samantha is originally from North Dakota but fell in love with the Rhode Island beaches and the accessibility of the East Coast! She currently resides in Greenville, Rhode Island with her husband Jesse and their four children. Samantha’s practice is focused primarily in the areas of Estate Planning, Elder Law, Residential Real Estate, Adult Guardianships, and Probate. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering with local animal rescues to help find homes for abused and neglected dogs and consulting with rescues to provide guidance regarding legal issues. When she is not working, she also enjoys spending time with her family, hiking, on the beach, traveling, taking adventures, and making memories with her kids.

Samantha is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association, the RI Bar Association’s Probate and Trust Committee and Real Estate Title Standards & Practices Committee, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), and the RI chapter of NAELA. She also serves on the Board of Directors at the Scandinavian Communities of Rhode Island and the Board of Directors at the Hope Alzheimer’s Center in Cranston, Rhode Island where she is Secretary of the Board.

She is licensed to practice law in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts state courts. Before starting McCarthy Law, Samantha worked for an Estate Planning firm in Cranston, RI, and a Fortune 100 financial institution and trust company. She earned her J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law where she was recognized by the Feinstein Center for Pro Bono & Experiential Education for her extensive public interest legal work and commitment to public service. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from North Dakota State University in Public Relations & Advertising with a minor in Management Communications.

Her passion for Estate Planning and Elder Law began long before she became a lawyer. From seeing the struggles of her grandfather who lived with multiple sclerosis for many years, she was inspired to become involved with disability activism work during college. Through that work and her own family experience, she saw the real impact proper planning and access to resources could have for families who are hardworking and loving, but not always wealthy, and what a difference it could make both during life and after a person’s passing.

Samantha founded McCarthy Law with the goal of making a meaningful impact in the lives of others. She prides herself on being empathetic, approachable, and compassionate, and believes in developing relationships with her clients that allow both parties to grow and learn. She believes her clients are amazing people who teach her new things about life and the world every day, and she is so grateful for the opportunity to serve them and be there for her clients as a partner through life’s best and hardest times.