Kenneth R. Rampino is a graduate of Bowdoin College (B.A. Magna Cum Laude 1995) and Roger Williams University Law School (J.D. Magna Cum Laude 2008), where he was an editor and contributing author of The Roger Williams Law Review. Admitted to practice in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Ken concentrates in the areas of estate planning, elder law, and probate practice. He is also a member of ElderCounsel and the Elder Law subcommittee of the Rhode Island Bar Association. Prior to entering law, Ken was a high school teacher and U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer in West Africa. He lives in Providence with his wife and two daughters.
The focus of the firm on the estate planning and public benefits needs of individuals and families enables the firm to be particularly sensitive to the multiple stresses that these individuals and families confront on a daily basis, which are compounded by the complexities of the American legal and health care systems. We help our clients navigate this system by providing answers where they are hard to find and identifying solutions to the clients’ particular needs and goals.
Firm Description
Rampino Law, Ltd. provides estate planning and related legal services to clients of all ages, with a focus on the needs of seniors and disabled individuals and their families. In addition, the firm practices extensively in matters pertaining to real estate.
Rampino Law, Ltd. provides representation in the following area:
- Estate Planning
- Elder Law & Medicaid Planning
- Medicaid Applications and Advocacy
- Guardianship and Conservatorship Services
- Planning for Disabled Persons and their Families
- Probate, Estate, and Trust Administration
Main Office
65 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
